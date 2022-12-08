NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unite Health Share Ministries™ (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare-sharing ministry supporting Christian believers through member-to-member healthcare-sharing memberships, proudly promotes the final days of the Annual KidWorks Christmas Store. Based in Santa Ana, California, KidWorks provides a festive Christmas experience for underserved families in the community. Those looking to support the cause can donate used and unwrapped toys or gift cards for its annual toy drive before December 9 or volunteer to work at the Christmas store on December 19 and 20. Monetary, volunteer hours and gift cards are accepted online through Christmas.

The KidWorks Christmas store offers these donated gifts, presents and gift cards to families in need at a nominal rate, eliminating the need to visit donation lines. Through gracious donations, parents can pick and choose presents for their children reimbursing a small portion for each gift. All proceeds are collected and added to a benevolence fund that supports needy families throughout the year. KidWorks has collected a toy wish list on Amazon and offers direct donations to Santa Ana KidWorks through the ease of their Amazon Wishlist link online.

"I am so excited to support the community through KidWorks and the larger Ignite YLP programs," expressed Christopher Jin, UHSM President. "We want to give back to the community and bless kids through the invaluable lessons and values that faith and education bring. We are asking the Santa Ana community to come together to support a wonderful, merry and bright Christmas season for underserved youth!"

Based on a preventative, contemporary approach to healthcare, WeShare by UHSM shares in the modern-day costs associated with healthcare. With various partnerships and subscriptions, its members have access to programs that provide community support and quality healthcare and connect members with valuable resources, including nonprofit Cancer Kinship; mental health expert and author Brittney Moses; motivational speaker and extreme endurance cyclist Grant Lottering; podcast and ministry, the Female Athlete Mission ('The FAM,'); and youth-centered, Fireside Ministry. Visit the WeShare by UHSM website for more information on the modern approach to healthcare, Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM).

ABOUT WESHARE BY UHSM

WeShare is presented by Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry. WeShare facilitates member-to-member healthcare sharing amongst Christians, serving as a connector and administrator of medical cost sharing through membership. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year and are NOT insurance plans. WeShare members can access prescription care through the expansive Rx network, providing members access at over 68,000 locations. WeShare members can also access care through 1.2 million Primary Care Providers (PCP), doctors, hospitals, and specialists in the PHCS® PPO Network. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, WeShare by UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The WeShare community is guided to share with Christian families to help fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, to foster a holistic approach to well-being, and to positively impact one’s community in a positive way.

The WeShare Mission is to unite the community of Christian believers, regardless of denomination or church affiliation, to identify, foster, and facilitate education, charitable outreach, programs, and services for the communities of like-minded religious individuals, those that desire to honor their individual, sincerely held religious beliefs, as set forth in the Bible, and to provide benevolence to others, as Christ did. The WeShare vision includes being a ministry that is sensitive to the temporal and spiritual needs of all people. WeShare aims to foster a united community of believers to care for each other and bear each other’s burdens. WeShare values align with a holistic, faith-based approach towards health care.