Roxbury Community College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide Content Management and Quizzing Tools Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston-based Roxbury Community College (RCC) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance its teaching and learning with lecture capture, video streaming, captioning and quizzing tools.

The selection came after a thorough evaluation of ed-tech tools in which YuJa’s Video Platform stood out as a comprehensive, all-in-one solution to create, upload, record, edit and distribute content while also integrating with the institution’s learning management system, Jenzabar, via LTI integration.

“To serve the Greater Boston community, RCC needed a Video Platform that was user-friendly, reliable and responsive, and complements its existing learning management system,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “RCC recognizes the support and availability we provide clients, so its focus can remain on educating the community.”

ABOUT ROXBURY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Roxbury Community College (RCC) is a public institution of higher education offering associate degrees, certificate programs and lifelong learning opportunities to the Greater Boston community. The institution offers 24 associate degree programs, six credit-based certificate programs, 13 non-credit professional certification programs, 30+ lifelong learning and fitness classes, and customized incumbent worker training programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.