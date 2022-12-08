EDF Renewables North America and Luminace Announce Agreement on Three Maine Solar Projects

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF Renewables North America today announced it has entered into an agreement with Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable company, by which Luminace will acquire a 21.6 megawatt (MWdc) portfolio of three community solar projects. The three Maine projects include Overlook Solar in Bristol, Tower Solar in Embden, and Green Mile Solar in Woolwich.

EDF Renewables developed the projects and will continue to perform the role as EPC contractor throughout the construction phase. Luminace will be the long-term owner and operator of each project.

Discounted bill credits from the projects will be sold to a local collection of 18 separate municipalities, non-profits, and businesses under Central Maine Power’s Net Energy Billing Program. By establishing this local project, the consortium of buyers will, in some cases, go 100% renewable through the purchase of RECs bundled with the energy credits, all while realizing significant savings on their utility bill over a 20-year term.

“Luminace is pleased to partner with EDF Renewables in expanding our nationwide community solar footprint with the addition of these 21.6 MW Maine community solar projects,” said Brendon Quinlivan, Sr. Vice President, Distributed Generation. “This latest acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy across the U.S. to bring clean energy solutions to our valued customers, as well as the evolving value propositions offered via Community Solar market expansion.”

Peter Bay, Vice President of Project Development for EDF Renewables’ Distribution-Scale Power division, said, “EDF Renewables is proud to bring additional clean renewable energy to Maine and contribute to the state’s economic growth. We look forward to future opportunities with Luminace to further our 14-year history of projects in Maine.”

The three projects are expected to generate 27,600 MWh of low-carbon energy annually, enough to power approximately 8,400 homes in Maine1. This is equivalent to avoiding over 19,560 metric tons of carbon (CO₂) emissions annually which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from over 4,200 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year2.

1 According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) 2021 Residential Electricity Sales and U.S. Census Data and typical transmission assumptions.

2 According to U.S. EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies calculations and typical transmission assumptions.

About EDF Renewables North America

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company’s PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 24 GW of developed projects and 13 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Luminace

Luminace is a leading fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service provider in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable, and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace has an operational and development portfolio of more than 5,000 megawatts of distributed energy resources, serving hundreds of customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility, and municipal sectors across the U.S. and Canada. Luminace offers a full suite of decarbonization solutions including solar, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits as well as grid-resiliency options, all at no upfront cost.

Luminace is a Brookfield Renewable company. Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Visit www.luminace.com for more information.