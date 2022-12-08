NERD™ Focus Announces Official Partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the bare-knuckle boxing promotion company based in Philadelphia, today announced its partnership with NERD Focus to become their official energy drink for all events. The agreement will support the championship’s rising popularity with over 22 US based events and 6 international events planned for 2023.

The Partnership will give NERD Focus prominent branding visibility including logo placement on ring canvas, ring announcer mentions, assistance with product distribution and many other elements that will highlight NERD Focus brand as the go-to “think drink” in the market.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to be a part of the growth of BKFC. The organization puts out a tremendous product that has built a large and loyal fan base and has enabled them to land some of the best fighters in the world,” says Beverage USA Co-founder, Rocco LaVista.

As the founder of BKFC and former professional boxer, David Feldman is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare-knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC is excited to be working with NERD Focus as the world’s first “Think Drink” – the first beverage of its kind formulated to increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and support overall brain health.

“We are thrilled to welcome NERD Focus onboard as our official energy drink partner as their brand is strategically aligned with BKFC and we are eager to have an organic partnership that will last for the foreseeable future,” says BKFC Founder, David Feldman.

The focus drink is available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The proprietary formula aims to aid mental acuity for those that need it most, such as: college students, health care workers, gamers, professional drivers and many others.

LaVista says, “NERD Focus is becoming a big part of combat sports, as it's loaded with vitamins and nootropics that help support overall brain health and function. We're starting to see a lot of participants gravitate towards products like NERD and we're confident the trend will continue.”

The company recently celebrated its growing expansion into the Texas market and shows no signs of slowing down.

About NERD™

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD™ was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.