ID Supply Expands Merchandising Ventures With Country Singer Kane Brown

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ID Supply in partnership with Futureshirts has announced its national holiday campaign with Country Singer Kane Brown. The five-time American Music Award, two-time CMT Music Award and ACM Award winner has also added a new role to his résumé as Rue21’s latest creative director.

“I think it’s amazing, just because I came up through not really having any money to spend on clothes,” states Kane. “I had enough that I could afford Rue21, and their clothes were cool. Just having this where it’d be affordable for everybody to swag out a little bit.”

ID Supply Founder Brandon Ruddach states, “This collection serves as a proving ground as to where ID is headed. Our intention was to drive consumer engagement by aligning Kane with his fan base at a retail level through an experiential moment. With the help of our amazing partners at Rue, we were able to do just that.”

“Working with Kane on this project was inspiring,” says ID Supply’s Creative Director, Richie Beckman. “As someone who has his thumb on the pulse and understands the Rue21 consumer, Kane was able to take inspiration from what he wears on stage and pair it with proven trends.”

Rue21 is an American specialty retailer with casual, trendy apparel and accessories for men and women. Apparel from Kane’s collection is available now for sale online at rue21.com and in Rue21 stores across the US.

About ID Supply

ID Supply is comprised of creatives, product developers, and brand experts who tackle a wide array of projects from custom merchandise to digital assets for product launches. With a unique combination of capabilities, ID’s headquarters houses a vertical production facility which excels in distributing meaningful merchandise along with a creative studio responsible on-trend collection building and marketing strategies. For additional info, visit idsupplyco.com.