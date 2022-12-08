Major Healthcare Companies, Trade Associations, and Non-profits Turn to FiscalNote for Policy Monitoring, Actionable Solutions, and Risk Mitigation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today unveiled a wide range of new customer agreements with companies and organizations across the healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and biotech sectors as the industry continues to navigate the accelerated and complex environment of increased state and federal policymaking, higher regulatory scrutiny, an expanded frontier of emerging issues, and growing advocacy needs and opportunities.

FiscalNote’s healthcare sector customer success announcement includes new wins, significant renewals of existing clients, as well as the expansion of contracts that provide additional products and services to existing customers who are increasingly leveraging a FiscalNote portfolio enhanced by ongoing product improvements and innovations, strategic acquisitions, and integrations.

Recent healthcare contract wins announced today by FiscalNote include, but are not limited to, the following:

Healthcare Corporate Kaiser Permanente Moderna AstraZeneca Avera Health Enzyvant Therapeutics Incyte Corp. Homecare Homebase One Call Illumina Lonza Group Esai Bausch Health Steris Corp. Becton, Dickinson & Co. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Karuna Therapeutics UCB Healthcare Trade Associations/Non-profits United Cerebral Palsy The Joint Commission American Medical Association American Public Health Association American Health Care Association American Association of Nurse Practitioners American Chiropractic Association American Psychological Association American Counseling Association American Academy of Ophthalmology National Community Pharmacists Association Pharmaceutical Care Management Association National Association of Health Underwriters American Society of Radiologic Technologists Healthcare Financial Management Association American Urological Association

From home health care to occupational licensing and training, drug pricing to hospital management, medical device manufacturing to biotech innovation, the expansion of telehealth delivery and urgent care centers, and companies exploring relocation of services and facilities to other states and localities, the healthcare marketplace continues to grow on a global scale with added complexities and volatility. As a result, healthcare decision-makers are increasingly looking to better understand and act upon current and prospective challenges and needs.

At the same time, in the U.S., a newly elected Congress and change in party control, combined with the impact of redistricting and new state legislative sessions, means companies and organizations will need to amplify their ability to monitor and act upon multiple policy initiatives in Washington and all 50 statehouses - tracking hundreds of evolving and disparate pieces of legislation from introduction to committee hearings to final passage - all at once. FiscalNote’s unique SaaS technology, combined with human expert analysis and advisory offerings, enable healthcare companies and trade associations to mitigate their exposure to risk and adverse enterprise impacts from missing critical policymaking inflection points, votes, and opportunities for advocacy.

In the EU, major healthcare policymaking initiatives are underway with the potential for broad impact on companies operating in the market. The European Commission has published a wide-ranging proposal - “Regulation on the European Health Data Space” - which envisions a single market for digital health services and products. The Commission also just recently launched the ambitious “2023 EU4Health” program, its largest healthcare initiative which outlines priority areas and budget for the coming year.

In Latin America and APAC, companies are investing heavily in adjusting supply chain management to meet growing demand in therapy areas beyond COVID as patients return in scale to healthcare services. Likewise, as reimbursement conditions for new products become more challenging with public budget constraints following pandemic spending, companies are rapidly enhancing their market access capabilities in these regions. Looking to 2023, companies will need to monitor potential large policy changes in countries with new governments - such as Colombia and Brazil - and potential volatility in demand as China continues to manage its COVID policy while implementing changes to procurement across provinces.

“At FiscalNote, existing and new healthcare customers are increasingly using our expansive portfolio of offerings in a variety of ways to survive and thrive in a challenging worldwide economic environment and increasingly complex healthcare landscape,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “We understand our customers’ needs, especially in a climate where proven and solution-driven ROI for the enterprise matters more than ever when budgets are constrained and decision-makers are pressed for adequate time and resources. FiscalNote’s mission-critical solutions both provide an understanding of policy implications and provide the tools to act upon them. Whether it’s CQ Federal, our core FiscalNote platform, Oxford Analytica’s insights, FrontierView’s Healthcare Market Intelligence and Data Solution, EUIT’s platform for EU policy tracking, Curate’s local and state coverage, or VoterVoice’s advocacy tools, we offer an unparalleled suite of streamlined workspaces, award-winning content, essential datasets, and powerful advocacy products which catalyze both efficiency and effectiveness on policy monitoring and action for our healthcare customers.”

Today’s announcement of recent major healthcare customer agreements follows the company’s recent announcements of securing significant new public sector and global commercial contract wins, expansions, and renewals, as well as a number of recent FiscalNote product relaunches and enhancements which form part of the FiscalNote expansive toolkit for healthcare and pharma customers around the world - including the introduction of EU Issue Tracker Services and upgrades to the EUIT Platform, the relaunch of the FiscalNote Platform, and Curate’s expanded coverage of state boards, which regulate a wide variety of medical and healthcare practices and licensing in all 50 states.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.