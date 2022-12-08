Wellbeing Subsidiary KGK Science Awarded Cannabis Research License from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary KGK Science Inc. (“KGK”), has been awarded an institution wide cannabis research license (the “Research License”) for their new state-of-the-art facility by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations, allowing the Company to possess cannabis for the purpose of research and development (“R&D”).

The Research License greatly reduces the timelines required for conducting cannabis research and facilitates the ability for KGK to apply for cannabis import permits without first having to obtain project-specific research licenses.

“The Research License allows KGK to conduct clinical trials investigating cannabis for both non-therapeutic and therapeutic purposes, as well as on-site sensory assessments of cannabis products, without having to obtain project specific cannabis research licenses, ultimately accelerating our research programs and reducing the time to market,” added Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital and KGK Science.

ABOUT KGK SCIENCE

Subsidiary of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, KGK is a leading North American contract research organization based in London, Ontario that primarily provides high-quality clinical research trials with a focus on nutraceutical and emerging health care products. Founded in 1997, the business has successfully helped hundreds of companies with custom designed clinical trials and claim substantiation strategies to move products into global markets. KGK’s other existing service lines include expert regulatory support and compliance solutions, participant recruitment, research support services and consulting services. Furthermore, the company has produced over 150 publications, executed over 400 clinical trials across more than 40 indications, amassed 25,000 participants in its database and collected 10 million data points. For additional information, please visit kgkscience.com.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

