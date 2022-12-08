Planet DDS Partners with Overjet to Usher in New Era of AI-Powered Dental Imaging

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, today announced a partnership with Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, to incorporate AI capability into its Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging software and all-in-one practice management solution, Denticon. The new AI integration will provide real-time decision support to dentists as they review X-ray images with patients and increase confidence in their clinical decisions, promote proactive and preventative care, and enhance provider-patient relationships.

This is the only partnership in the industry that collectively delivers:

An FDA-cleared solution that can quantify bone levels in addition to detecting and outlining decay.

The scalability of the Apteryx XVWeb software, allowing practices to use virtually any imaging device.

The groundbreaking partnership is also uniquely positioned with a large number of existing practices in common, including many of the top dental service organizations (DSOs) in the country, that will have access to this new AI capability in Apteryx XVWeb.

Overall, practices report an increase of about 21% in case acceptance when patients are shown their X-rays with AI annotations, according to an Overjet customer study.

Currently, many factors can negatively affect diagnostic accuracy, including image quality, lighting conditions, cognitive errors, and device settings. As a result, a significant number of dental conditions, such as decay and bone loss, can go undiagnosed. With Overjet’s AI technology integrated into Apteryx XVWeb software, dentists and patients can gain more meaningful insights from X-rays and focus their attention on areas of concern.

“Cloud and AI technologies are transforming the practice of dentistry. With this integration, dentists can harness the power of both technologies to give patients more transparency and confidence in diagnosis and treatment planning,” says Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “We are in constant pursuit of delivering innovations for the dental industry, so we are delighted to partner with a company like Overjet to combine AI with our imaging solution, Apteryx XVWeb.”

Overjet’s AI solution analyzes and annotates radiographs in real-time, detecting and outlining decay in color to help dentists and patients see even small cavities. It also quantifies bone loss, which is often an indicator of periodontal disease. Overjet also reviews and analyzes 18 months of radiographs from prior appointments and cross-references the clinical findings with information in the practice management system to provide additional clinical insights and operational efficiencies.

“Dental AI adds markups to Apteryx XVWeb images to help dentists determine optimal care and enhance patient communication,” said Wardah Inam, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Overjet. “The AI opportunity across the dental sector is substantial as many practitioners are just now becoming familiar with the power of the advanced technology to enhance diagnostic decisions, care delivery, operations, and patient loyalty.”

Apteryx XVWeb is a cloud-based dental imaging solution that allows practices to store, view, and optimize clinical images for treatment planning. Designed to work with virtually all imaging devices and practice management solutions, Apteryx offers anytime, anywhere access.

To learn more about Apteryx XVWeb and the new AI capabilities powered by Overjet, contact Planet DDS: Learn More | Planet DDS

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging, and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. Every day, DSOs, private dental practices, and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.