Unifimoney and Gemini Enable Credit Unions and Community Banks With Turnkey Wealth Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Unifimoney Inc. (“Unifimoney”) announced a collaboration with Gemini Trust Company (“Gemini”) that enables Credit Unions and Community Banks to trade over 80 cryptocurrencies. The offering is provided through Unifimoney’s turnkey crypto and digital wealth management platform, with Gemini providing custodial and exchange services. First Fidelity Bank based in Oklahoma is the first customer to go live with the service.

The collaboration is designed to help more people access wealth management services through their local community financial institution and incorporate digital assets in their long term wealth management journey.

Unifimoney supports robo advisory and commission-free trading of thousands of stocks and ETF’s, precious metals and over 80 cryptocurrencies.

There are 4,973 Credit Unions below $10bn in assets representing over 100m members and 4,612 Community Banks with over 180m customers (source: www.FedFis.com).

“Digital wealth management represents an approximately $20bn annual non-interest revenue opportunity for community financial institutions,” said Ben Soppitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Unifimoney. “These institutions need to compete with big brand banks and fintech investing apps while driving new member acquisition and member engagement. Credit Unions have a critical role to play in extending access to responsible self-directed innovation and helping more people to protect and grow their wealth over the long term.”

Kristen Mirabella, Director of Business Development at Gemini, said, “Credit unions and community banks are critical to our financial ecosystem and turnkey digital wealth management tools like Unifimoney allow them to evolve alongside their customers. We’re thrilled to be working with Unifimoney to bring cryptocurrency to more credit union and community bank customers.”

For more information visit www.unifimoney.com and www.gemini.com

About Unifimoney

Unifimoney is a multi-asset turnkey digital wealth management platform that serves Fintechs, Community Banks and Credit Unions to enable them to offer compelling investment services to their customers. The Unifimoney platform today includes both passive and active investing in traditional equities and ETF’s. 80 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum. Unifimoney RIA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifimoney Inc. is a SEC registered RIA. Unifimoney is part of the ICBA 2022 ThinkTech Accelerator Program.

www.unifimoney.com

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative & personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.