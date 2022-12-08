First Fidelity Bank launches digital wealth management services with Unifimoney - enabling customers to bank and invest

OKLAHOMA CITY & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Fidelity Bank (FFB) a $2.6 billion-asset community bank headquartered in Oklahoma City today announced the launch of a comprehensive digital wealth management solution with Unifimoney, a multi asset digital investing platform.

Unifimoney’s platform is a turnkey digital wealth management solution incorporating Robo-advisory and commission free trading of thousands of stocks and ETF’s, digital assets and precious metals.

FFB customers will be able to access and sign up to Unifimoney via the bank's existing digital banking app with Jack Henry and invest in a range of both traditional and alternative investments. Because the Unifimoney solution is already fully integrated within Jack Henry’s digital banking platform through the Banno Digital Toolkit, this enabled FFB to go live with the solution quickly and without further technical integration.

Digital assets execution and custody services are provided through Gemini Trust Co. LLC, a leading US based crypto exchange licensed and headquartered in New York and authorized by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business activity. Brokerage accounts and services are offered through Apex Clearing Corporation (Apex), a subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Apex is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC

“Our customers have a diverse set of money-management and investing needs, from their first job through to retirement,” said John Symcox, Chief Innovation Officer at First Fidelity Bank. “Offering a bundled banking and investing solution creates a compelling way to help people actively engage in their long term wealth management journey, however they choose to invest. We selected Unifimoney as our strategic partner after meeting them through the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program, to help deliver on this vision.”

“Community banks have a unique and critical role to play in helping people achieve financial resilience through responsible, self-directed investing,” Unifimoney CEO Ben Soppitt said. “Their ability to bring better, more compelling products and services to their customers, by combining banking and investing together is a powerful example of that.”

“First Fidelity Bank is leveraging our modern, open digital platform, which integrates with innovative fintechs such as Unifimoney, to build comprehensive and differentiated digital experiences that allow them to become the center of consumers’ financial lives,” said Julie Morlan, senior managing director of digital solutions for Jack Henry. “We’re committed to empowering financial institutions with services that improve the long-term financial health of customers and protect their wealth from further disintermediation.”

“The ability to innovate and evolve is critically important for community banks and was the genesis behind the creation of our Accelerator program,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. “We’re pleased to see these collaborations take root and deliver value-add for community banks through the rollout of important services like digital wealth management for consumers.”

For more information visit www.unifimoney.com and www.ffb.com

About Unifimoney

Unifimoney is a multi-asset turnkey digital wealth management platform that serves Community Banks and Credit Unions to enable them to offer a compelling range of investment services to their customers. The Unifimoney platform today includes both passive and active investing in traditional equities and ETF’s, digital assets and precious metals. Unifimoney RIA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifimoney Inc. is a SEC registered RIA. Unifimoney is part of the ICBA 2022 ThinkTech Accelerator Program. Learn more at www.unifimoney.com

First Fidelity Bank

First Fidelity Bank, OK is a family owned institution dedicated to the success of our customers on their financial journey. Bringing together technology and relationships, First Fidelity Bank is a leader for banking innovation. For over 100 years First Fidelity Bank has been a stable and innovative bank, competing with the largest institutions while maintaining the identity of our community banking relationships.