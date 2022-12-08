Sila and Accubits Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sila Inc., a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, and Accubits Technologies, an AI and Blockchain focused software development and consulting company, today announced that they entered a strategic partnership to better avail each other’s services to their respective customers. Accubits helps organizations to be future-proof through data-driven solutions for mobile, cloud, and web platforms. Sila provides its expertise in ACH API and KYC/KYB/Identity verification.

“Sila is proud to add Accubits to its growing list of partners,” said Shamir Karkal, co-founder and CEO, Sila Inc. “We hear from our customers and prospects what a time saver it is for them that we offer a set of complementary service providers, cutting back on their search cost for the right one. With our customer base ranging from startups to established companies, it was important to find a development partner that has the ability to handle all sizes and their requirements.”

“Sila fits perfectly in our partner ecosystem of 120+ companies,” said Shubham Wani, associate partnerships, Accubits Technologies. “At Accubits, we have created an ecosystem of qualified partners for each of our customers' needs, rather than trying to find off-the-shelf solutions repeatedly. We are solving the greatest pain for our neo-banking customers by bringing the right partners to them. We are helping our partners with qualified customers who are interested in what they offer. By building a large and relevant ecosystem of vetted partners, our customers enjoy speedier integrations and faster time to market, with fewer delays and less frustrations.”

Customers of both companies will benefit from an elevated level of understanding of the other firm’s offerings that stands to speed up decision-making and save the customer money.

About Accubits

Accubits Technologies is a full-service software development and technology consulting company that offers product development and digital transformation services to Governments, Tech startups, Fortune 1000 companies, and SMEs.

Accubits helps organizations to be future-proof through data-driven solutions for mobile, cloud, and web platforms. Accubits is headquartered in Virginia, USA, and has offices in Australia, Canada, UAE, Hong Kong, India, Norway, Singapore, Indonesia, and Switzerland. By focusing on emerging technologies and building a collective of unconventional thinkers and innovators, Accubits is on track to be a front-runner during this industrial revolution we are witnessing.

For more information, go to www.accubits.com.

About Sila

Sila is a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, a business-critical element for all companies that need to integrate with the U.S. banking system and blockchain quickly, securely, and in compliance with applicable U.S. regulations. Sila offers Virtual Accounts, Digital Wallet, and ACH payments APIs for software teams. The firm was recognized as a ‘2021 best place to work in financial technology’. Sila is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, go to www.silamoney.com