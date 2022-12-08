MoovingON and 2bcloud Form U.S. Strategic Partnership, Elevating CloudOps Automation to Never Seen Before Benchmarks

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microsoft Azure + AI Conference – MoovingON, a leader in CloudOps management solutions, announces today it’s breaking into the U.S. market after forming a strategic partnership with 2bcloud, a leading multi-cloud service provider for cloud natives from early stage to unicorns. With this arrangement, MoovingON’s industry leading “auto-healing” cloud operations solution, moovingon.ai, is now available in the United States, following a decade of highly successful deployment in Israel.

MoovingON entered the fast-growing Cloud Operations (CloudOps) market in 2012, delivering availability as a service while developing its proprietary software solution – automatically preventing or correcting nearly all common CloudOps anomalies and incident alerts. For over a decade, MoovingON maintained a perfect 24/7 service track record, while resolving over 40 million incidents with the industry’s leading responsiveness marks. The field-proven moovingon.ai solution continues to be further enhanced and automated, now also forming the technology foundation for clients worldwide.

2bcloud, an award-winning Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure MSP Expert Cloud Partner that helps startups achieve their cloud vision and business value, announced last month they’ve expanded U.S. operations. Their new California and New York teams are strengthening multi-cloud services delivery, helping clients reduce, control and predict cloud costs while transforming their businesses.

“Our partnership enables 2bcloud to leverage their professional services offering with MoovingON’s CloudOps SaaS platform and optionally humanized 24/7 coverage, increasing customer annual recurring revenue (ARR) and loyalty,” says Avi Shalisman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at MoovingON. “We’re excited to help U.S. businesses deliver faster transformation, while also prioritizing their revenue and reputation. moovingon.ai creates clarity from chaos while also expediting innovation – and we’ll do this by achieving the industry’s highest uptime and responsiveness.”

“We’re thrilled that our specialist teams, born to the cloud and helping startups scale in multi-cloud environments, will now also be benefiting from MoovingON’s award-winning, best-in-class service,” says Gil Ron, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 2bcloud. “And our unique, managed services and service-level agreements will save both sets of clients time, money and other resources so they can concentrate on their product goals to nurture their business success.”

moovingon.ai offers a secured platform for cloud solutions available as a SaaS solution and also as a on-premise solution for regulated environments. moovingon.ai provides a single point of observability and data management, allowing to automate incident remediation and standard operating procedures – helping NOC, IT, DevOps and SRE teams develop advanced business initiatives.

Through the MoovingON platform, businesses of all sizes can minimize production and IT outages, improve service assurance, reduce operational costs, and accelerate the deployment of digital transformation. In summary, MoovingON increases both uptime and availability, while operationally “doing more with less.”

2bcloud supports more than 250 fast-growing cloud-native startups from early stage to unicorns. They provide meaningful, multi-cloud cost optimization, DevOps, cloud analytics, governance, security, and anomaly detection solutions to customers worldwide. 2bcloud clients have access to best-in-class cloud expertise, premium advisory services, and unlimited technical support, all at no extra cost.

About MoovingON

MoovingON is a trusted provider and innovator of CloudOps service and software solutions. The digital operations and incident management platform keeps modern, evolving cloud environments up and running for its global strategic customers. Over the past decade, MoovingON has maintained an impeccable 24/7 service and uptime track record and has resolved over 40 million incidents while developing proprietary software to enable it all. For more information, visit moovingon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About 2bcloud

2bcloud is a born to the cloud next gen managed service provider (MSP), that works with fast growing, cloud native startups. They leverage their unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Their field proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

MoovingON is a trademark of MoovingON. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.