Don’t Let a Broken Heart Go Cold. Pacific Foods Finds Soup the Comfort Food of Choice During the Most Popular Month for Couples to Breakup.

December is one of the most popular months for breakups, so Pacific Foods and Nick Viall are mending the seasonal heartache with a limited line of Broken Hearts Soup-port Soups. (Photo: Michael Simon)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Going through a breakup? You’re not alone! In a recent consumer survey, Pacific Foods discovered that December is the most popular time for couples to call it quits with nearly two-thirds (59%)1 of GenZ and Millennials having gone through a breakup or knew a couple who broke up. And while tried-and-true coping methods like binge watching TV and time with friends remain popular, the organic soup and broth brand learned that 88% of those experiencing a breakup also reach for a bowl of soup as a source of comfort.

To help nourish broken hearts, Pacific Foods has teamed up with award-winning podcast host, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and TV personality, Nick Viall, to create the “Pacific Foods Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit.” Starting today, December 8, 2022, through December 16, 2022, consumers can visit www.PacificBrokenHearts.com to enter for a chance to win* the free soup bundle featuring the most reached for comfort food when mending a broken heart.

“Throughout my life, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of love and through my experiences, I’ve gained lessons along the way,” said Nick Viall. “That’s why I teamed up with Pacific Foods to curate the limited time only Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit. No matter what stage you're in post-relationship, we picked the perfect lineup of comforting soups to fit your mood and get you through even the messiest of breakups. My personal favorite? It’s Not Me, It’s You Chicken Noodle Soup! Nothing beats a classic, with a twist.”

The Pacific Foods Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit has something to mend every heartbreak. Using data from the consumer survey that identified the most popular soup flavors to eat during a breakup, the kit taps into those results to feature three Pacific Foods ready to serve soups with an added name spin.

Pacific Foods It’s Not Me, It’s You Chicken Noodle Soup , for when you realize you’re better off

, for when you realize you’re better off Pacific Foods Broken Heart(y) Vegetable Soup , for when you need a shoulder to cry on

, for when you need a shoulder to cry on Pacific Foods Seeing Red Tomato Bisque, for when you’re feeling hangry

“At Pacific Foods, we take great care to craft warm, nourishing soups that are the perfect foods for nursing even the toughest heart break,” said Tim Goldsmid, Vice President of Marketing at Pacific Foods. “Whether you are going through a breakup or simply looking to curl up with your favorite comfort food, Pacific Foods and its Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit is there for you through the good times and the bad.”

Winners of the Broken Hearts Soup-port Kit will be selected at random on December 19th (terms and conditions apply). For all of your soup needs, including ready-to-serve offerings and delicious recipes, visit PacificFoods.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

About Pacific Foods

Founded in 1987 in Tualatin, Ore., Pacific Foods is dedicated to inspiring people to know more about their food, where it comes from and how it’s grown by delivering delicious and organic foods made with respect for land, animals and people. Pacific Foods, which is part of Campbell Soup Company, offers a wide variety of organic food and beverages including soups, broths, bone broths and plant-based beverages. The brand’s products are sold throughout the U.S. and Canada in mainstream grocery and natural food stores. For more information, visit www.pacificfoods.com.

1 The Pacific Foods Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 2,000 nationally representative US adult Gen Z and Millennials, between November 3rd and November 7th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted.

*No purchase necessary. Sweeps begins on 12/8/22 date, ends 12/16/22 date. Open to 18+. Void where prohibited. Link to rules