Vida Health’s Spanish-Language Virtual Diabetes Solution Achieves Meaningful Clinical Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New research published in JMIR Formative Research shows clinically significant Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) reduction for a diabetic population who used Vida Health’s Spanish solution. These clinical outcomes reinforce the importance of providing accessible care that’s adapted to fit the needs of diverse populations.

The paper, “Changes in Glycemic Control Following Use of a Spanish-Language, Culturally Adapted Diabetes Program: Retrospective Study,” found that after only four months of participation in Vida’s program, participants saw an average reduction of 1.23 pts in HbA1C from a baseline of 9.65. Even greater HbA1C reductions were achieved for participants with higher engagement — those who sent more messages, completed more consults, and completed more lessons — seeing an average HbA1C reduction of 1.6 from a baseline of 9.74.

“With Vida, I lowered my A1C from 7.9 to 5.1,” said Geyby, a Spanish-speaking Vida member from a large national commercial payer. “I went from 228 pounds to 196 pounds. I eat healthier, and I am improving my relationship with my family. My stress level is also much better now, thanks to Vida.”

When launching the Spanish solution in 2020, Vida became the first virtual cardiometabolic solution in its class to offer an integrated, full-stack Spanish program. The accessible Spanish-language care provided by Vida is a comprehensive, localized, culturally-adapted, stand alone product. For those who use Vida’s Spanish capabilities, every interaction with Vida, from outreach to clinical improvements, is in Spanish and is culturally adapted to fit the needs of this population.

“Not only is America’s Hispanic population more likely to have diabetes, they’re also more likely to be medically underserved because of the barriers they face,” said Richard Frank, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Vida Health. “These results are so exciting because they show that accessing a provider who speaks a patient's native language and understands their cultural values and preferences can have a tremendous impact on the patient’s health outcomes.”

Vida’s virtual cardiometabolic solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions serve members in all 50 states in both English and Spanish. Clients include employers like Boeing, Visa, Cisco, and eBay, along with some of the country’s largest health plans such as Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. These meaningful outcomes are the latest positive results from Vida published in peer-reviewed publications. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts 100% of Vida’s fees at risk for both physical and mental chronic outcomes.

About Vida Health

