Voyant Collaborates with Morningstar to Deliver Client-Centered Financial Planning Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyant, Inc., today announced a collaboration with Morningstar, giving Morningstar® Advisor WorkstationSM subscribers in Canada access to Voyant’s interactive financial planning tools that empower clients and advisors to work more collaboratively.

Voyant serves more than 20,000 advisors across financial institutions and small advisor firms in the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Australia and the United States. Customers include Bank of Montreal, Lloyds Bank and others. Morningstar Advisor Workstation is Morningstar’s financial planning platform serving approximately 180,000 advisors in North America.

“We help financial planners showcase their value with lifestyle-enabled tools that anticipate and address clients’ diverse and evolving needs,” said David Kaufman, CEO of Voyant. “Our collaboration with Morningstar extends those capabilities to new clients, positioning us to deliver integrations and innovations that transform the way planners run and grow their businesses.”

The Voyant platform provides a holistic, fully-integrated view of financial planning that allows advisors to illustrate scenarios and model outcomes in real-time. This highly customized, client-centric approach cuts through complexity and builds trust and loyalty by helping clients ask and understand, “What would happen if...?” “Can I afford to…?” and “Will I be okay?” Focusing conversations on wellness is especially critical in the current economic climate.

According to the 2022 edition of Financial Planning’s annual technology survey, 93% of financial advisors agree that technology plays a critical or very important role in their practices. However, only 38% of advisors are confident that they are getting technology decisions right.1

“Voyant’s innovative planning tools help advisors meet the needs of investors of all types,” said Kevin Reed, head of strategic platform partnerships at Morningstar. “We’re thrilled to team up with Voyant to deliver end-to-end client profiling, research and data, financial planning, and goal-based investment planning solutions to Advisor Workstation subscribers in Canada.”

Voyant is available to Morningstar clients in Canada through the firms’ sales collaboration. A phased approach will result in an integration between Voyant’s financial planning capabilities and Morningstar’s Advisor Workstation to provide advisors with a premium experience through which they can deliver holistic advice to their clients.

For more information, reach out to Morningstar Advisor Workstation sales.

About Voyant, Inc.

Based in Austin, Texas, Voyant is a top provider of collaborative financial planning and wealth management software for financial professionals and their clients. The company’s product suite enables advisors to spend less time building plans and more time growing their business. Voyant's solutions allow advisors to deliver a new level of value to their clients, by providing vision, expertise and access. Voyant is owned by AssetMark Financial, Inc., a subsidiary of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. whose majority and controlling shareholder is Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a financial services and securities brokerage firm incorporated in China.

1 https://www.financial-planning.com/research-report/financial-planning-2022-tech-survey