Kestra Private Wealth Services Welcomes HF3 Wealth Partners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), today announced the addition of HF3 Wealth Partners to its platform.

Located in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, the firm is led by Founder and Managing Partner David Tovey and serves a wide range of individuals and families with various backgrounds in simplifying complex financial situations. The firm specializes in developing comprehensive plans for clients nearing retirement.

Tovey’s move to independence was driven by the flexibility it provides him to be a top financial professional in the industry with a clear focus on elevated client service. After years of research, he chose Kestra PWS for its full-service support model, helping to streamline his transition to the independent space with real estate, branding, and equipment support.

“The boutique feel, access to industry-leading resources, and support from Rob and his team made for an easy decision when exploring different avenues to independence,” said Tovey. “Service and hospitality are key to my approach to client relationships. Kestra PWS showed me the level of service I strive to provide to my clients, leaving me confident this partnership will take my business to the next level.”

Family and relationship-building are at the center of Tovey’s business philosophy. His father coined the term ‘HF3’ when he toasted Tovey and his wife at their wedding with a nod to ‘humor, faith, family, and finances.’ Those notions continue to be prominent as Tovey serves clients.

“From our initial conversations, we could tell David and HF3 Wealth Partners were an excellent cultural fit for our community of like-minded financial professionals,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “Virginia is my home state and where the Kestra PWS business started. It was truly special to come home many years later with a fully developed, industry-leading platform that we can offer. HF3 represents the next generation of independent financial professionals we aim to attract and help grow. We look forward to providing them with the tools to elevate their service model and grow their business.”

HF3 Wealth Partners currently oversees $130 million in client assets. The firm was previously associated with Edward Jones.

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee- and transaction-based independent financial professional teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial professionals to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is composed of its independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS) as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has helped over 30 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

The professionals at HF3 Wealth Partners offer securities through Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra PWS. HF3 Wealth Partners is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. HF3 Wealth Partners is not affiliated with Kestra IS.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com.