Werner Announces Technology Engagement With Salesforce and Workiva to Accelerate ESG Data Capture and SEC Reporting

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced its implementation of Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud in combination with Workiva’s reporting platform to manage and measure its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data at a level of granularity previously not possible. This combined system will support Werner as it aims to achieve key ESG goals, including a 55 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2035.

As part of the Werner DRIVESM (Durable, Results, Innovation, Values, ESG) strategy unveiled during Werner’s second quarter 2022 earnings call, this announcement supports and elevates these initiatives. Werner DRIVESM incorporates sustainability, capital allocation, an outcome oriented approach to operations, a drive to innovate and a culture that supports and values team members.

“Our collaboration with Salesforce and Workiva further elevates our ESG goals by utilizing both solutions and our proprietary insights,” said Nathan Meisgeier, EVP & Chief Legal Officer at Werner. “Because of Werner’s prominent role in the supply chain, we have set aggressive ESG goals and are also positioned to help our customers meet and exceed their own sustainability goals. The combination of Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud and Workiva’s platform plays a key role in measuring and reporting our ESG progress.”

Through this software integration, Werner will utilize Workiva’s cloud-based platform and multiple solutions, including ESG, financial reporting, and audit and controls, to capture and report its financial and non-financial information. The platform will pull in Werner’s environmental data leveraging Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud.

“We put technology in the hands of our customers so they can make meaningful decisions about climate action,” said Ari Alexander, GM of Net Zero Cloud, Salesforce. “Organizations must work toward accelerating to net zero. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Werner and Workiva to implement and track Werner's emissions data more accurately with Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud to reach climate commitments faster.”

"ESG reporting is complex, requiring the ingestion, capture, management, and reporting of financial and non-financial data from many different sources. Workiva’s end-to-end platform powers transparent reporting by enabling customers to streamline the flow of data, ensure accuracy to meet evolving ESG disclosure requirements and validate data for assurance,” said Julie Iskow, President & COO at Workiva. "Collaborating with Salesforce extends the value of the Workiva platform for mutual customers like Werner. It's through these collaborations with other technology providers that we collectively will help businesses make better data-driven decisions for their companies and the environment.”

In 2021, Werner released its inaugural CSR report, announcing nine specific ESG goals the company plans to achieve in the coming years. This September, the company shared a CSR Update Report highlighting achievements, milestones and additional goals. To view both reports and to learn more about Werner’s ESG initiatives visit here.

