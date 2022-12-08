Esri Collaborates with Geneva Demining Center on Explosives Mapping Technology

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanitarian organizations tasked with removing land mines and other explosive ordnance are increasingly relying on digital technology. Modern information management now serves as a foundation for demining operations. To support these endeavors, Esri and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) have renewed and expanded their partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). As a result, humanitarian organizations will be able to use Esri's world-leading geographic information system (GIS) technology to map explosive ordnance to more precisely clear it and ultimately help people return to their homes and use their land safely.

"Through over two decades of partnership with Esri, we have applied GIS to humanitarian demining, an inherently geographic problem," said Steve Hellen, head of information management, GICHD. "Esri's technology and expertise enable us to help partners assess the nature and extent of hazards, how they affect people, and how to prioritize clearance for the greatest impact."

The agreement furthers Esri's support in modernizing the Information Management System for Mine Action (IMSMA), the GICHD's flagship platform, used by more than 80 percent of national and United Nations mine action programs globally. Built using Esri's GIS software, the platform serves a critical purpose in the demining process—providing information access to a wide range of stakeholders, as well as real-time visualization and reports on the extent of contamination in specific locations.

"We are honored to support the GICHD in its mission to address this unique humanitarian challenge, which affects people in over 60 countries and territories globally," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "This partnership will provide organizations with greater situational awareness of the hazards they seek to eliminate all over the world and help them to save lives."

Through the MOU, Esri and the GICHD will aim to broaden GIS capacity and skills in explosive ordnance risk reduction and other humanitarian areas. This collaboration will also include course development, promoting geospatial literacy, and access to GIS expertise.

"We are convinced that Esri's ArcGIS toolset is the best fit for our sector and are delighted to continue building on our relationship with Esri," said Ambassador Stefano Toscano, GICHD director.

About the GICHD

The GICHD works towards reducing risk to communities caused by explosive ordnance, with a focus on land mines, cluster munitions and ammunition stockpiles. As an internationally recognised centre of expertise and knowledge, the GICHD helps national authorities, international and regional organisations, NGOs and commercial operators in around 40 affected states and territories to develop and professionalise mine action and ammunition management. The Centre's various services save lives, facilitate the safe return of displaced populations, and promote peaceful and sustainable development.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

