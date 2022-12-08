Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workhuman, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) certified software partner, today announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud. The integration makes it easy for employees to utilize features such as Social Recognition, Celebrations, Conversations, and more - right where they are working, without disrupting their workflow.

Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

With this integration, a financial services company with nearly 2,000 employees is streamlining the data flows from Workday HCM to Workhuman, allowing data to quickly be configured, tested, and executed. The integration also allows for data consistency for both Workhuman participant data and updates to compensation systems.

“Workhuman’s integration with Workday HCM adds the transformative power of recognition and reward into an organization’s existing business processes, extending systems that the HR team is dependent on instead of replacing them,” said Chris Campbell, chief product officer at Workhuman. “By combining the industry’s best recognition platform with Workday HCM, HR leaders now have the unique experience of boosting company culture and morale with recognition and providing the HR team with a more insightful view of each employee and how they are valued by their colleagues and teammates.”

This integration captures recognition and rewards data for workers who reside in Workday HCM. It creates an interoperable link between the two systems, where Workday serves as the system of record for foundational and organizational worker data, and Workhuman manages the solution for rewards and recognition programs.

Elements within Workday that can be updated include one-time payments, Workday Payroll, external payroll input and Anytime Feedback. In 2022, Workhuman's upgraded, certified integration with Workday delivers a new client-hosted, self-service portal. The portal offers:

Highly configurable mapping between Workday and Workhuman employee definitions

Control of all inbound updates to Workday

Runtime monitoring and management of integration tasks

More information on Workhuman’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

For more information about the Workhuman Cloud and how to integrate recognition and feedback into everyday workflows, please visit www.workhuman.com/solutions.

About Workhuman:

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges - including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DE&I - through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through Workhuman iQ™, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global e-commerce network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman employs 1,000 people who deploy solutions and services at scale, committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com.