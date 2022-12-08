BrightHire and SmartRecruiters Announce Interview Intelligence Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightHire, the leading interview intelligence platform for improving the quality of hiring, announced today its partnership with enterprise hiring platform SmartRecruiters.

Foundational to the partnership is BrightHire’s SmartRecruiters applicant tracking system (ATS) integration and inclusion in the SmartRecruiters marketplace. With the new integration, talent acquisition teams can leverage both solutions to elevate the quality of their hiring, avoid costly mis-hires, and reduce bias throughout the hiring process.

The integration streamlines workflows and empowers hiring managers to make evidence-based hiring decisions and review the full candidate lifecycle. Users can quickly review and transfer BrightHire interview notes, transcripts, interview highlights, and key moments with the BrightHire side panel, embedded directly into the SmartRecruiters candidate record. Talent acquisition teams that use BrightHire in conjunction with an ATS shave up to three weeks off searches by avoiding scheduling bottlenecks, eliminate 50% of time spent in debrief meetings, and reduce administrative burdens by decreasing scorecard completion time by 80%.

The BrightHire and SmartRecruiters integration maximizes the impact of interview intelligence technology without compromising the existing workflows of interviewers or candidates.

“The integration can be installed within SmartRecruiters with a single click,” says Morgan Loewith, Principal Product Manager at BrightHire. From there, BrightHire automatically captures and analyzes all interviews across your video conferencing platform, enabling interviewers to prep for conversations right from SmartRecruiters and complete scorecards with real context from those conversations. Morgan adds, “Having interview data at your fingertips allows you to review the full candidate lifecycle and make evidence-based hiring decisions.”

“I'm delighted to welcome BrightHire to our ecosystem and expect an incredible impact on our customers' ability to achieve hiring success,” says Stanislaw Wasowicz, Director of Alliances at SmartRecruiters. “Interview intelligence, and BrightHire’s solutions, shine a light on a key part of the hiring process and provide insight that we believe significantly helps people hire better.”

More information about the BrightHire and SmartRecruiters integration can be found in the SmartRecruiters Marketplace. To learn how BrightHire can help you raise the quality of your hiring, visit brighthire.com.

About BrightHire

BrightHire is the leading interview intelligence platform used by talent-first companies to transform the quality of their hiring. BrightHire captures and analyzes interviews, and surfaces new insights that improve decision making, foster collaboration, and bring real context into the hiring process. Built seamlessly on top of Zoom and with deep ATS integrations, BrightHire helps the world’s best teams raise quality of hire, reduce hiring mistakes, improve close rates, and foster more equitable hiring. BrightHire is advised by Laszlo Bock, Google’s former SVP of People Operations, and renowned organizational psychologist Adam Grant, who has called BrightHire “the most compelling technology I’ve ever seen for making better hiring decisions.” It is backed by the investors behind transformative collaboration tools like Slack, Dropbox, and Figma. Learn more at brighthire.com.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based Talent Acquisition Platform that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve Hiring Success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn.