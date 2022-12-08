Arbella Insurance Group Adds One Inc’s PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay® With Diversified Digital Payment Options

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Arbella Insurance Group, a customer-focused, regional property, and casualty insurance company based in Massachusetts, has selected One Inc’s best-in-class suite of digital payment solutions with PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay®, for both inbound and outbound payments.

With the implementation of One Inc’s digital platform and the delivery of Duck Creek Technologies’ integrated core systems platform for P&C carriers, Arbella will be fully equipped with the payments features and functionality needed to digitally empower its agents and customers. The result will be the seamless handling of inbound customer payments paired with faster claims disbursal, improved customer service, and reduced operational costs.

“As our customers’ needs continue to evolve, we wanted a modern process payments solution with the flexibility to allow us to quickly adapt and respond,” said Janet Corcoran, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Arbella Insurance Group. “We believe that the integration of One Inc followed by the integration of Duck Creek will provide us a solution for our current needs, while also giving us the runway to scale as our business grows and our offerings become more inventive for our agents and regional customers.”

“We are thrilled to support Arbella’s commitment to enhancing the quality of their products and services through the modernization of their payment solution,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of One Inc. “We look forward to our partnership as Arbella transforms its business and realizes the benefits of modern digital payments.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About the Arbella Insurance Group

Established in 1988, the Arbella Insurance Group (www.arbella.com) is an A rated company by AM Best, with more than $800 million in revenue and approximately $1.8 billion in assets. Headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts, Arbella is a customer-focused, regional property and casualty insurance company, providing commercial insurance products in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, and personal insurance products in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Recognized as one of the Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for 14 consecutive years, Arbella is deeply committed to maintaining high levels of employee satisfaction and supporting a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Arbella attributes its success to their dedicated employees, strong agent partnerships and community focus.