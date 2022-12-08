Aragon Research Honors Qumu’s Rose Bentley with 2022 Women in Technology Award

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced today that Rose Bentley has won the 2022 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Chief Executive Officer. Bentley joined Qumu in March 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in April 2022.

The Aragon Research Women in Technology Awards were first bestowed in 2017 and are voted on by Aragon’s Women in Technology Committee, which is composed of women executives across different technology companies. The awards recognize the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth while contributing significantly to advancing the technology industry.

Bentley is being recognized for her role in leading Qumu’s transition from a legacy business model into a cloud-first, Software-as-Service provider of an enterprise-capable platform for creating, managing, distributing and analyzing live and on-demand video at scale. As part of this transition, Bentley has also been instrumental in developing and growing Qumu’s relationships with leading resellers and distributors, optimizing the company’s overall go-to-market performance, establishing and sustaining the company’s outstanding reputation for customer service, and growing Qumu’s revenues.

“It is truly a great honor to receive this award from Aragon Research,” said Bentley. “But I am only enjoying this recognition because of the incredible work of my colleagues at Qumu who consistently demonstrate the commitment, innovative thinking and diligent effort to deliver the results our customers and partners count on us for. It’s a great privilege to lead this team and I’m deeply grateful for all they have done and continue to do to help Qumu grow and prosper,” said Bentley.

Bentley was also recently recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2022. While guiding Qumu’s transformation, she has also spearheaded Qumu’s “work from wherever, whenever, forever” approach to managing a fully remote, globally distributed team. This included establishing guidelines to help colleagues navigate new work/life balance realities, such as striving to keep Fridays free of meetings and conference calls, setting a “zero expectation of response” for emails received outside working hours and creating a Slack channel devoted to health and wellness tips. Away from work, Bentley serves as a board member for two non-profit organizations, one serving youth and another focused on animal welfare.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product or service.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.