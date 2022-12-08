Green Rock Energy Partners Acquires Pennsylvania Renewable Natural Gas Production Facility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Rock Energy Partners LLC ("Green Rock" or "the Firm"), a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm, acquired PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC (“South Hills”), a renewable natural gas (“RNG”) production facility. The purchase closed in Q4 2022.

The South Hills deal adds to Green Rock’s growing portfolio in the renewable energy space and is consistent with the firm’s primary investment focus on energy-producing waste-to-value assets. Located in South Park Township, Pennsylvania, South Hills upgrades landfill biogas to produce RNG that will be sold in the vehicular transportation market as renewable compressed natural gas. Production at the facility is expected to exceed one million gallons of renewable fuel per year. Green Rock has partnered with United Green Energy, and others, to manage the renewable natural gas offtake.

RNG is derived from renewable sources, such as organic waste from landfills, municipal waste from wastewater operations, or animal waste from agriculture operations. The production of RNG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by capturing the methane emissions produced from the decomposition of these waste products.

In addition to South Hills, Green Rock has recently made other notable investments in the energy transition, including investments in the RNG platform Viridi Energy and in the renewable power and RNG producer Bio Town Biogas.

Green Rock, led by five seasoned veterans of the traditional commodities sector now investing in carbon-neutral solutions, deploys equity capital within the circular economy to develop, purchase, and operate environmentally responsible and financially attractive businesses and infrastructure. The firm has a strong track record of investing in companies committed to the growth of environmental, social, and governance best practices.

“Green Rock is proud to expand our sustainable infrastructure portfolio,” said Cody Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Green Rock. “We continue to invest in renewable natural gas assets due to their ability to facilitate the transition to a lower-emission future while providing attractive returns.”

Green Rock was supported in the South Hills acquisition by Venture Engineering & Construction (“VEC”). VEC supplied technical advisory services during due diligence, and VEC will also provide engineering consulting and operations and maintenance services post-close. Kean Miller acted as the legal advisor to Green Rock.

“We are excited to partner with the talented team at Green Rock on the South Hills project,” said Dave Moniot, President of VEC.

“VEC has been an excellent partner to Green Rock as we evaluate opportunities to deploy capital into RNG and other sustainable infrastructure opportunities,” said Martin Mitchell, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Green Rock. “VEC’s team combines differentiated technical expertise for smaller-scale site development with the design creativity and implementation flexibility that is critical for project success in this segment of the market.”

About Green Rock Energy Partners

Green Rock Energy Partners LLC is a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm which invests in renewable energy companies and projects. Green Rock’s investments primarily target waste-to-value energy assets within the circular economy, which play a critical role in the ongoing energy transition to a low-carbon future. The firm deploys equity capital to develop, purchase, and operate environmentally responsible and financially attractive businesses and infrastructure. The projects that Green Rock targets for investment produce renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, renewable fertilizer, and other similar products. The firm was founded by a team of commodities executives who source, structure, and negotiate opportunities to build successful businesses using their expertise as owners and operators. For more information, please visit www.greenrockep.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About South Hills

South Hills is a renewable natural gas company that produces transportation fuel from landfill biogas. For more information, please visit www.southhillsrng.com.

About Venture Engineering & Construction

VEC is a leading middle-market specialty service provider to project developers in the waste-to-energy sectors, including landfill gas (“LFG”) to power, LFG to RNG, animal manure to RNG, and source-separated organic food waste to RNG. VEC’s current service offerings include project and process engineering consulting; engineering, procurement, and construction management (“ECM” and “EPC”) services; O&M services, and other related activities. For more information, please visit www.ventureengr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.