RingCentral Selected by Westland Insurance to Provide Unified Communications and Scalability as the Company Experiences Rapid Growth

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”), one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada and a family-owned company, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to power its business communication needs. Westland selected RingCentral because RingCentral's unified platform enables their company to scale as they enter a period of expected hyper growth. With RingCentral MVPTM (Message Video PhoneTM), Westland Insurance can seamlessly integrate their communications with existing business applications such as Microsoft Teams. Westland Insurance will roll out RingCentral to its more than 2,200 employees across Canada, with plans to grow further via their current national expansion plans.

Westland Insurance needed a single, reliable, and centralized communications solution to help improve communication across its locations. Managing multiple vendors for all the various on-premises solutions and hosted systems was becoming too cumbersome – it was time for a change, and Westland decided RingCentral was the perfect fit.

“We were dealing with multiple interfaces, vendor reps, and different management consoles. We were ready to make the switch to a system where we could consolidate and centralize everything, and we turned to RingCentral for three key reasons: ease of use, agility, and ability to integrate with our existing systems,” said Paul Plischke, CIO for Westland Insurance. “We are looking forward to RingCentral MVP helping us to connect, communicate, and collaborate more efficiently and effectively nationally with our brokerage sites and customers as well.”

RingCentral for Microsoft Teams allows the entire Westland workforce to place and receive business calls within their Microsoft Teams environment. When RingCentral’s Professional Services team set that up for Westland, they were able to give all their employees a single cloud communication platform for all methods of collaboration, including telephony.

“Our customers’ success is our success. Cloud communications was made for growing and expanding companies like Westland Insurance,” said Carson Hostetter, chief revenue officer at RingCentral. “All our customers need is an Internet connection without the need for any hardware and voila – they’re connected and set-up, offering virtually unlimited scalability for any growing company. We’ve designed our interface to be easy to use and we are proud of how simple it is to integrate with other systems because we value our customers’ time. Enabling them to ramp up quickly translates to business continuity and better customer experience for them. We are thrilled to be able to support Westland Insurance as they continue to grow and invest in their business across Canada.”

About Westland Insurance

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland has offices in Canada and the US. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westland insurance.ca.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

