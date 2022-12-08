Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $5M to Support Housing Programs Throughout the Southeast

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) is donating $5 million to support more than 240 nonprofit housing programs throughout the Southeast, including 126 Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Since 2014, PSMC has donated more than $33 million to housing programs, strengthening our communities and giving hope by building homes and supporting programs such as emergency shelters and transitional housing for individuals in need.

“We’re committed to helping people in our communities build hope by putting roofs over their heads,” said PSMC Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Our founder, George Jenkins, believed that a home gives individuals and families safety, independence and hope. With this donation, we’re honored to continue his legacy by helping people facing housing insecurity.”

“We’re thankful for Publix Super Markets Charities’ continued support of Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the Southeast,” said CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward Nancy Robin. “While many in our communities continue to struggle with access to affordable housing, the generosity of Publix Charities enables us to help provide individuals and families with the resources needed to become homeowners.”

PSMC began supporting Habitat for Humanity affiliates more than 30 years ago, with the first contribution going to Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County (Winter Haven, Florida). To learn more about PSMC’s efforts, please visit publixcharities.org/hope.

George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets and affectionately known as Mr. George, believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates.