FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT and DON’T NOD Unveil Their Ambitious Action-RPG, BANISHERS: GHOSTS OF NEW EDEN

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) and DON’T NOD had announced in 2019, following the success of Vampyr, a new collaboration to bring one of the most ambitious projects in the history of both the publisher and the studio. Focus Entertainment’s participation in The Game Awards 2022 (5 nominations for A Plague Tale: Requiem, 2 nominations for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge) is the occasion to unveil this brand-new project, set to release in late 2023: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Experience a powerful and intimate narrative in this Action-RPG, playing as two proficient ghost hunters and lovers, faced with impossible choices and their dramatic consequences for the living… and the dead. The World Premiere Reveal Trailer showcases the hallmarks of DON’T NOD: a striking art direction, strong characters and plot, as well as a unique fantasy world.

“We’re so excited to finally lift the veil on Banishers, a project born from our long-standing partnership with DON’T NOD” says John Bert, Managing Director at Focus Entertainment, “The studio has an unmatched talent for creating worlds that are as unique as they are immersive. They are amazing storytellers who know how to truly enhance an efficient, innovative gameplay with narrative and emotions. That’s exactly what they are doing with Banishers. It’s a very ambitious project, which is sure to receive a very warm welcome from players all around the world”.

" We are very proud to present our new action-RPG to our gaming community.” shares Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, “Following the international success of Vampyr, this new original IP showcases all of the studio's expertise with spectacular combat mechanics, iconic character design and breathtaking environments. I would like to thank the DON'T NOD development teams for their commitment to this ambitious project, and our partner Focus Entertainment for its support in this new co-production: the first reveal of our 2023-2025 pipeline which will create a lot of value."

About Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment is one of Europe’s leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. Focus Entertainment generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

About DON’T NOD

DON’T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is Strange™, Tell Me Why™, Twin Mirror™), RPG (Vampyr™), and action (Remember Me™) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON’T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company’s own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON’T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris