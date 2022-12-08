Veritone Powers Cameo Kids’ Personalized Videos for Fans with AI Voice Technology

Veritone, Inc. today announced it will power select voices and animated assets for newly-launched Cameo Kids, where parents and loved ones can book personalized Cameo videos for kids from their favorite family entertainment stars, beginning with Moonbug Entertainment’s most popular global kids’ franchises, Blippi and CoComelon. Cameo Kids launched in partnership with Candle Media, the next-generation media company, which last year acquired Moonbug, the world’s largest digitally native kids’ entertainment company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced it will power select voices and animated assets for newly-launched Cameo Kids, where parents and loved ones can book personalized Cameo videos for kids from their favorite family entertainment stars, beginning with Moonbug Entertainment's most popular global kids’ franchises, Blippi and CoComelon. Cameo Kids launched in partnership with Candle Media, the next-generation media company, which last year acquired Moonbug, the world’s largest digitally native kids’ entertainment company.

Leveraging the multi-award winning Veritone Voice, Cameo Kids provides brands and IP owners with next level personalization for its customers, with the opportunity to now enhance videos at volume and scale with Veritone’s AI-voice platform for personalized birthday, holiday and inspirational messages. New Veritone-powered voices will initially include those from Moonbug - Blippi, and CoComelon’s JJ, Cody, Cece and Nina - as well as an animated Santa Claus powered by Mindshow.

“AI voice is a game-changer for children’s entertainment, providing an enabling and extending technology for content owners. In fact, without AI voice, scaling these personalized messages would not be possible,” shared Veritone President Ryan Steelberg. “We’re thrilled to work with market-leading Cameo to bring new opportunities to IP owners and delight fans through videos from their favorite characters. Future possibilities are extensive and we’re excited to continue working together to enhance the fan experience.”

Veritone’s AI voice capabilities enable greater scale by removing the need to manually record each Cameo message, while retaining authenticity of the celebrity, character or brand. This provides IP owners with another way to connect with fans, while diversifying their revenue streams and upholding brand safety standards. In addition to providing Cameo with the AI voices, Veritone also built an asset assembly engine, which can compile multiple layers of visual assets, music and synthetic voice as a result of user engaged selections – all time-correlated and within a matter of minutes. Veritone utilizes proprietary machine learning on its aiWARE platform to synchronize voice, personalization and video for an all-in-one solution to deliver the customized greetings.

“With Cameo Kids, we can seamlessly onboard new animated characters from IP partners and reach an entirely new family audience — making magical moments possible from their favorite animated stars,” said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-Founder and CEO. “Veritone has been instrumental in bringing this to life by enabling the AI voices for select characters alongside the visual asset coordination.”

Cameo Kids marks Cameo’s first big investment in family entertainment. External APIs, quality control tools, content moderation and a dynamic booking allow existing and future IP partners to seamlessly onboard and manage animated Cameo Kids characters. The new destination aims to unlock a brand-new audience with unlimited product applications and in turn IP partners gain a new platform to offer exclusive, personalized content for the very first time, delighting and growing their fanbases.

Veritone will showcase its partnership with Cameo Kids at CES 2023, the Consumer Electronics Show, in Las Vegas. To book a meeting, click here.

For more information, visit: cameokids.com.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo’s mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In just over five years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 4 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. The platform has also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.