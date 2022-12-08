Vertex and Entrada Therapeutics Establish Collaboration to Discover and Develop Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) Therapeutics for Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) and Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced a global collaboration focused on discovering and developing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The collaboration includes Entrada’s program for DM1, ENTR-701, which is in late-stage preclinical development.

“Vertex’s strategy is to discover and develop transformative medicines for people with serious diseases, and DM1 has therefore been a disease area of interest to Vertex for some time,” said David Altshuler, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Global Research, and Chief Scientific Officer of Vertex. “Entrada’s innovative EEV approach, the significant progress in their DM1 program, and the potential for it to reach the clinic in the near-term hold exciting potential for patients. Working together, we believe we have the opportunity to develop a transformative treatment for this devastating disease.”

“Our collaboration with Vertex represents an important step for Entrada as we work to make intracellular therapeutics a reality through our novel EEV approach,” said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics. “DM1 is a progressive disease with no treatment options available. Working with Vertex will enable us to expeditiously move this program forward, while focusing the majority of our internal resources on advancing new therapeutic options for patients living with Duchenne and expanding our commitment to non-neuromuscular disease programs.”

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Entrada will receive an upfront payment of $224 million, as well as an equity investment of $26 million. Entrada is eligible to receive up to $485 million for the successful achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties on future net sales for any products that may result from this collaboration agreement.

The agreement includes a four-year global research collaboration whereby Entrada will continue to advance and receive payments for certain research activities related to ENTR-701, as well as additional DM1-related research activities. Vertex will be responsible for global development, manufacturing and commercialization of ENTR-701 and any additional programs stemming from Entrada’s DM1 research efforts.

The collaboration is subject to review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

About ENTR-701

ENTR-701, a proprietary Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-conjugated phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer, is the second novel clinical candidate from Entrada’s growing pipeline of EEV therapeutics. ENTR-701 is designed to address the underlying cause of myotonic dystrophy type 1 through allele-specific targeting of the disease-associated trinucleotide repeats in dystrophia myotonica protein kinase transcripts. In doing so, ENTR-701 has the potential to restore the function of muscle blind-like proteins, correct the mis-splicing and aberrant expression of downstream transcripts and restore normal muscle function. Data from preclinical studies of ENTR-701 suggest correction of disease relevant biomarkers in various muscle groups.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex’s global headquarters is now located in Boston’s Innovation District and its international headquarters is in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry’s top places to work, including 13 consecutive years on Science magazine’s Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals and Best Workplaces for Women. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex’s history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

