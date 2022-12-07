AM Best Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Trinidad & Tobago Insurance Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Trinidad & Tobago Insurance Limited (TATIL) (Trinidad and Tobago).

TATIL’s Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with developing implications on Dec. 15, 2021. This rating action followed the announcement that TATIL had entered into a lock-up agreement with CL Financial Limited (in liquidation) to acquire its 94.24% ordinary share ownership in Colonial Fire & General Insurance Company (Colfire). Colfire is the third-largest property/casualty insurer in Trinidad and Tobago offering a range of general insurance products, including property, auto, liability and marine insurance.

While TATIL received approval from The Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago to proceed with the transaction on Oct. 31, 2022, the ratings will remain under review until the transaction is completed successfully, all remaining regulatory approvals are received and AM Best evaluates the benefits of the transaction, as well as the additional risk exposures from an operational perspective. AM Best will continue to monitor the course of this transaction and TATIL’s rating fundamentals until the transaction closes and will provide updates if conditions warrant.

