ACES Quality Index Measures of Excellence Greatly Reduce Time to Critical Autism Care

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autism Comprehensive Education Services (ACES), an autism services provider based on proven clinical outcomes, announced that it has improved timely access for its clients by 32% within the last year, based on a recently concluded clinical quality index.

ACES Senior Vice President of Clinical Services and Innovation, Ashley Drag, said the index shows ACES’ outcomes stand out among its peers for providing evidence-based autism therapy and intervention services for its clients, as well as research to improve its ability to better serve the autistic community.

“Study after study tells us that early access to comprehensive coordinated services reduces parental stress and can help reduce the costs families experience due to increased care needs for the child, special education costs, residential care and lost days of caregiver work,” she said. “We wanted to do better than that.”

The ACES study, titled ACES Quality Index Measures of Excellence Improves Timely Access to High-Quality ABA Therapy, reviewed five individual clinical parameters of performance excellence specifically for Applied Behavioral Analysis clinics.

“The key findings in our index show that our onboarding time decreased from 22 days to 15 days – or 32%,” Drag said. “We achieved this improvement over the course of the last year through process and technology enablement.”

Drag said another key finding is ACES is delivering services within nine days once the direct treatment authorization is received.

“This is a vast improvement from an industry average of 56 days,” she said, citing a recent survey of 256 caregivers accessing services in various markets.

The human-to-human interaction, Drag said, is always at the core of the ACES methodologies, Drag said, and the difference in outcomes between a slow onboarding process and the ACES accelerated process can mean a tremendous difference in long-term outcomes.

“Overall, more than 80% of children aged 3-5 years old in ACES learning centers graduate into kindergarten,” she said. “Clients who join our generalization programs before they graduate leave with an ability to make friends, integrate with their communities and increase their overall independence.”

For more information on ACES, visit www.acesaba.com. To read ACES Quality Index Measures of Excellence Improves Timely Access to High-Quality ABA Therapy, go to https://www.acesaba.com/timely-access-aba/.

Editors’ Note: Please see the links below to videos telling the ACES story through a variety of perspectives, including partners, parents and patients.

About Autism Comprehensive Educational Services (ACES)

ACES is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism or other special needs. Founded in 1996 by Kristin Farmer, ACES provides comprehensive, professional services to maximize individuals’ potential in the home, school, clinic and community using accepted teaching and ABA therapeutic methodologies. ACES operates in 75 markets in nine states, serving thousands of clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington with a long track record of outcomes. Learn more at https://www.acesaba.com/.