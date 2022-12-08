Maestro and JDJ Join Forces

STAMFORD, Conn. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maestro Financial Solutions and JDJ Family Office Services announce the joining of their firms, effective in the fourth quarter of 2022. Maestro offers private family office services as well as business outsource and accounting solutions to ultra‐high net worth families. JDJ is a Boston-based, nationally recognized, award‐winning administrative multi‐family office. JDJ delivers a suite of customized financial, administrative, and lifestyle management services to ultra‐high net worth clients. The combined firm creates the leading independent multi-family office service firm in North America.

Together the organization employs more than 120 professionals and has a network of offices in Boston, Stamford, CT, Bryn Mawr, PA, Salt Lake City, and coming soon to New York City. Managing clients’ personal financial administration and acting as personal CFO and controller for each family, Maestro and JDJ work proactively with the professional advisor and investment teams to create a networked family office construct and provide a complete picture of the client’s financial well-being. As independent trusted advocates and fiduciaries, the firm does not manage assets and is not a corporate trustee.

“By joining forces with Maestro, we will be able to together create and leverage security, processes, and technology so we can further simplify the complex lives of our clients,” said James M. Kittler, Co-Founder and President of JDJ. “We are excited about the immense potential of our combined firms, now with expanded talent and additional geographic reach. The JDJ and Maestro teams will continue our focus on delivering administrative family office services with an emphasis on outstanding client service.”

“We are delighted to welcome the JDJ team, their clients, and advisor partners to the Maestro family,” said Amjed Saffarini, CEO of Maestro. “Our mutual dedication and singular focus on providing uncompromising quality to our client families for generations made this combination an obvious choice. We look forward to introducing additional sophisticated financial controllership and decision-support solutions to our client families and advisory teams.”

This transaction comes on the heels of the October 2021 acquisition of Cornerstone, a Bryn Mawr, PA-based administrative multi-family office, and the launch of a financial operations center of excellence in Salt Lake City, UT in March 2022.

About Maestro Financial Solutions

Maestro delivers administrative family office financial support and accounting services exclusively to ultra-high net worth clients with dozens to hundreds of administered entities each. We provide our suite of controllership services to clients with complex holdings, multi-generational investments, and teams of in-house and external family-office advisors.

Understanding the complex needs of both ultra-high net worth families and organizations, Maestro companies deliver an array of bespoke, independent financial and family governance solutions to clients. Learn more at https://www.maestrofs.com/.

About JDJ Family Office Services

JDJ is a nationally recognized and award‐winning administrative multi‐family office. We deliver a suite of customized financial, administrative and lifestyle management services to ultra‐high net worth clients. We do not manage assets, sell products, or receive commissions. This independence enables us to act with a fiduciary mind‐set, always focused on doing the right thing for our clients. Learn more at www.jdjfos.com