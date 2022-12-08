Elara Caring and ServiceNow Drive Tech Innovations in Home Health

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elara Caring, the full-scale, multi-state home healthcare provider of clinical and personalized services across the patient/client continuum, is working with ServiceNow to empower its caregiver workforce to deliver vital services to patients and clients wherever they call home.

ServiceNow will equip Elara’s caregivers with market-leading, cloud-based, mobile-enabled solutions that simultaneously improve patient/client outcomes and the caregiver experience, while helping cut costs, retain a mobile workforce, and optimize operations. Specific technologies to be deployed include automated appointment scheduling; on-the-go schedule management and shift offerings; GPS-based travel route guidance; pre-visit management; digital documentation; and a 360-degree portal for patients/clients, their authorized family members and Elara.

The move reflects Elara’s commitment to mission-driven innovation, stemming from its state-of-the-art care platform, ElaraConnect, which leverages advanced technology to monitor, anticipate and meet patient/client needs. The platform uses digital monitoring, data-enabled insights and change-in-condition alerts that allow for proactive and timely interventions. In addition, it allows for a seamless transition to more cost-effective and progressive care paths for chronically ill patients.

“Our high-tech, high-touch approach to keeping patients and clients healthy and out of the hospital not only best serves the needs of our patient/client population and their families, but aligns the historically conflicting interests of patients and payers,” said Scott Powers, CEO of Elara Caring. “Working with ServiceNow only further enhances our technology-driven focus on patient vitality, improving outcomes for all stakeholders.”

"We’re proud to help Elara Caring make healthcare more human by connecting teams and streamlining processes as they redefine the future of patient care,” said Mike Luessi, head of healthcare and life sciences at ServiceNow. “Delivering seamless patient experiences, while also achieving operational excellence at targeted expense levels, is a goal shared by many healthcare providers today. Digital transformation is a key enabler to accomplishing this formidable challenge, and our initial work with Elara Caring represents just the beginning of the impact that can be achieved.”

Elara has initiated a rollout of ServiceNow offerings for caregivers delivering Personal Care Services to clients within New York State.

Elara Caring is one of the nation’s leading providers of home-based care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 16 states in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest, it serves more than 60,000 patients and their families across 200 locations. The Elara Caring mission is to deliver exceptional, personalized health care services wherever patients call home. The company accomplishes this by hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of its patients, clients, care providers and each other. For more information, visit elara.com.