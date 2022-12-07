Emory, Relias and InceptionXR join forces to improve infection prevention and control in a new CDC Initiative

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the extent to which healthcare settings can contribute to the spread of infections, harming patients and healthcare personnel. More than 1.7 million healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) occur in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than 99,000 annual deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched Project Firstline, a transformational initiative for infection prevention and control (IPC) training and education for millions of frontline healthcare workers in the United States.

The CDC’s mission is to provide innovative and accessible IPC training for frontline healthcare workers. To advance this mission, Emory University’s HHFL, Relias, and Inception XR will improve clinical outcomes by embedding key elements of IPC protocols for a wide range of healthcare professionals in a compelling, multi-sensory immersive experience. IPC is essential to ensure safe healthcare and the key is to follow best practices consistently and confidently by caregivers. Inception XR’s technology platform was chosen to accelerate nurses' acquisition of knowledge and increase daily application in a clinical setting whilst reducing training costs and enhancing ease of deployment.

“This is a highly strategic project for us, leveraging insights into IPC practices we have gained as a Project Firstline partner, market access, and cutting-edge technology to ultimately support infection prevention in any medical setting,” said Joel Mumma, PhD, Research Director of the HHFL.

With this joint project, the companies will be able to validate the value of their technology in the healthcare industry and generate an evidence base for future expansion in this field, while developing additional content and products that support better care. This is the first milestone in a comprehensive and scalable healthcare personnel immersive learning model, in collaboration with respected partners such as Emory University’s HHFL. The HHFL has conducted standardized inpatient care simulations with nurses to understand the cognitive processes that underlie successful and unsuccessful IPC practices, with the purpose of developing methodologies for assessing and training IPC competencies. Acknowledging the need for an innovative, advanced immersive learning solution, HHFL will support InceptionXR technology implementation, addressing one of the most complicated problems of healthcare in the United States. InceptionXR has also partnered with Relias, the trusted education and development partner to more than 11,000 healthcare organizations worldwide and a U.S. market leader in designing, delivering, and scaling industry-standardized, psychometrically-validated assessments with personalized learning, and professional development education solutions for healthcare practitioners. Both InceptionXR and Relias are a part of the Bertelsmann Group, the German media and education conglomerate, thus combining deep healthcare experience and market reach with cutting edge technology to deliver improved learning outcomes.

Phase I of the year-long project launched in October 2022, during which time the infection assessment simulation will be evaluated by the HHFL, as well as piloted in five additional U.S. healthcare systems. Following the successful completion of Phase I, Emory aims to support the distribution of the IPC assessment simulation to hospitals across the United States.

“We’re honored to be chosen by Emory to support better training and best practices, and thankful for the opportunity to demonstrate our groundbreaking technology in healthcare to truly make a difference in patient wellbeing.” Benny Arbel, Chief Executive Officer, InceptionXR

About Relias

For more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. Our platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized and engaging learning. We help healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: Relias.com.

About Emory University’s Healthcare Human Factors Lab

Dedicated to a human-centered healthcare system designed by the people who use it, HHFL improves the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of healthcare through human factors-based research, training, evaluation, and design.

About InceptionXR

InceptionXR is dedicated to empowering caregivers with improved training through Virtual and Extended Reality (VR/XR) immersive learning, increasing educational and clinical outcomes and reducing associated cost. InceptionXR educational immersive products support millions of users globally across the K-12, telecommunications, healthcare, and publishing industries.

Disclaimer: This project is supported via Emory University sub-contract to the organizations identified within. Emory University is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award (CDC-RFA-CK19-1905). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.