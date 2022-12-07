Three Habitat for Humanity families in the GTA welcomed home at Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale just in time for the holidays

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, The Daniels Corporation (“Daniels”), DiamondCorp, Kilmer Group, and Habitat for Humanity GTA (“Habitat GTA”), welcomed three Habitat families to their new homes in the Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale community. These three families received the keys to their new homes at Habitat GTA’s Home for the Holidays celebration.

Located in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale is a vibrant 12-acre master-planned community nestled in a lush ravine setting, surrounded by beautiful outdoor spaces, public parks, established walking and cycling trails and family-friendly amenities. From its inception, the vision for this community was to be dynamic, exemplifying a complete, transit-oriented community that is seamlessly integrated with its surrounding neighbourhoods and places accessibility and inclusivity at the forefront. The Daniels FirstHome™ program, a highly successful brand of communities located throughout the GTA, stands for creating more attainable homeownership opportunities through various programs and incentives.

“At a time of year when we gather around with our friends and loved ones, it is truly heartening to know this season will be an unforgettable one for these working families as they look forward to brighter futures and – for the first time – celebrate the holidays in their beautiful, new homes,” said Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA. “We are proud to stand with Daniels, DiamondCorp and Kilmer Group and value their commitment to creating affordable homeownership opportunities in our communities. We look forward to working together to build more inclusive, resilient and equitable neighbourhoods where children and parents thrive.”

In 2020, DiamondCorp and Kilmer Group were awarded the Habitat for Humanity GTA’s inaugural “Developer for Humanity Award” and in 2022, Daniels was awarded the inaugural “Developer for Humanity Lifetime Achievement Award”. These awards are a testament to Daniels, DiamondCorp and Kilmer Group’s commitment to delivering affordable homeownership opportunities while demonstrating their commitments to the economic and social wellbeing of the communities they build. Welcoming three partner families to their new homes at Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale ahead of the holidays is an example of the magic that can happen when industry builders and developers partner with Habitat GTA to support its mission of helping families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

Through their long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity GTA and local affiliates, Daniels, DiamondCorp and Kilmer Group have helped empower families in need of a place to call home. Alyssa Keel, one of the participating Habitat partner families and proud new Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale homeowner stated, “Every Habitat family has a unique story, whether we are leaving unsafe, unhygienic, overcrowded, or unaffordable apartments – we have all struggled with trying to do the best we can for our children. As parents, we want to see our children thrive, become members of their community, make friends, be happy, and we want to ensure that our children are not impacted by our own financial stresses as they grow up – that they get to stay children as long as possible without worrying along with us. You have given us the opportunity to watch our kids ride their bikes down the street, join clubs, play sports, and be healthier, safer, and happier. Thank you for this incredible gift.”

Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale marks the 96th Habitat partner family that Daniels has helped support through their 26-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity and their affiliates. “For over two decades, Daniels has been a proud partner of Habitat for Humanity and has showcased the incredible power of collaboration. As responsible builders and developers, we play a vital role in strengthening the communities where we live and work,” said Niall Haggart, Partner and Executive Vice President at The Daniels Corporation. “Our partnership with DiamondCorp, Kilmer Group and Habitat GTA allows three deserving families to realize the dream of homeownership, which will in turn help establish security, safety, and stability in their lives. We look forward to our continued collaboration for many decades to come.”

“We are honoured and proud to be partnering with Habitat GTA, The Daniels Corporation and Kilmer Group to provide affordable housing to three families ahead of the holidays,” said Bob Blazevski, President and COO of DiamondCorp. “The Daniels FirstHome Keelesdale community is a testament to the positive impact industry partnerships lead to, and we look forward to continuing to build strong communities and brighter futures for families across the GTA.”

“Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity GTA, The Daniels Corporation and DiamondCorp has enabled us to help three Habitat families realize the strength and stability of affordable homeownership,” said Ken Tanenbaum, Vice Chairman of Kilmer Group. “This is an incredible example of what happens when the non-profit and private sectors band together to build inclusive, affordable and resilient communities.”

For more information about Daniels FirstHome™ Keelesdale, please visit www.keelesdale.com.

About The Daniels Corporation

The Daniels Corporation (www.danielshomes.ca) is one of Canada's pre-eminent builders/developers, building more than 35,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for over 38 years. Daniels is the developer of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto’s Entertainment District and the City of the Arts community on Toronto’s East Waterfront. Among its many initiatives, Daniels partnered with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69-acre Regent Park community in Toronto. At the core of the revitalization is both a physical and social re-connection of this once stigmatized neighbourhood to the broader City of Toronto. Today, Regent Park is the global hub of Sustainable Development Goals and home to the World Urban Pavilion – Powered by Daniels, a collaborative initiative between the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and The Daniels Corporation. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural, and economic well-being.

About DiamondCorp

DiamondCorp is a Toronto-based real estate development company that maintains a strong commitment to developing high-quality, innovative, and award-winning residential and mixed-use projects. The company has established itself as a leader in progressive city building in the GTA with a proven track record in achieving municipal approvals for complicated sites translating into the highest and best use. Working together with the local Councillor, City Staff, and community, DiamondCorp is able to achieve its land use goals, creating developments that are sensitive to the surrounding community. Since its founding in 2008, DiamondCorp has invested in 27 development projects across the GTA, totaling development density of over 21 million square feet, and acts as manager of the five Whitecastle New Urban Funds which represent approximately $1 Billion of committed equity. For more information, please visit us at www.diamondcorp.ca.

About Kilmer Group

Kilmer Group is a multi-generational platform for business development and investment which is focused on Canadian enterprise and infrastructure and is built on a heritage of excellence in operations, growth-oriented stewardship and trusting relationships. Based in Toronto, Kilmer Group focuses its investments in three verticals: Private Equity, Infrastructure & Real Estate, and Sports & ‎Media.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA (www.habitatgta.ca) is a local organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to hundreds of families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.