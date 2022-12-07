Airwallex Partners With Plaid to Facilitate Seamless Payment Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fintech Airwallex today announced it has partnered with Plaid, the data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, to offer an integrated solution that can streamline Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, and enable a more seamless, safe and cost-efficient way to authorize debits from their bank accounts and fund their Airwallex accounts.

With the Plaid integration, Airwallex customers will also be able to instantly and securely verify their bank accounts in the United States. These verifications are used by Airwallex’s direct debit capabilities, either for adding funds to their Airwallex wallet from an external bank account, or for merchants to accept payments from customers within Airwallex’s payment acceptance business.

“We are excited to be partnering with Plaid, and to be able to offer a flexible, secure and transparent payment option for our joint customers in the U.S.,” said Ravi Adusumilli, Global Head of Partnerships and General Manager, Americas at Airwallex. “Through this integration, customers can authenticate the payers’ bank accounts without the complexity and time that usually comes with traditional ACH processing. Enabling a more seamless customer experience like we are with Plaid is exactly why Airwallex was built. We are providing easier access to a global financial infrastructure, and can in turn, empower businesses to operate anytime, anywhere.”

“The digital financial ecosystem is all about enabling faster, easier, and more secure ways to move funds,” said Tamara Romanek, Head of Partnerships at Plaid. “Partners like Airwallex ensure that customers have a seamless and safer way to make ACH transfers for account funding.”

Established in 2015, in Melbourne, Australia, Airwallex is a global fintech platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. The business operates with a team of 1,300 employees in 19 locations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. In the U.S., Airwallex has a growing team across product and engineering, legal, risk & compliance, partnerships and sales, and is planning to continue expanding its U.S. team to further strengthen its foothold in the market.

