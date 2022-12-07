MindMaze and Vibra Healthcare Partner to Deliver Advanced Digital Medicine and Neurorehabilitation Solutions for Patients from Clinic-to-Home

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindMaze, a global pioneer in the development of AI-driven neurotechnology, and Vibra Healthcare, a leader in post-acute hospital patient care, are excited to announce a partnership to deploy MindMaze’s digital health technology platform (MindPod® and MindMotion®GO) in-clinic and at-home for patients within select Vibra hospitals in Kentucky and California as a first step. MindMaze’s digital neurotherapeutic solutions are designed to help patients regain function through digitally-enabled assessments as well as behavioral training of holistic motor, cognitive and cardiovascular systems following Stroke/TBI, SCI, Parkinsons Disease and other neurological indications. This innovative partnership will enable clinicians to provide patients in the clinic and at home with interventions at dosage and intensity levels that are orders of magnitude higher than the current standard of care.

MindMaze delivers novel software-based interventions and assessments for neurological diseases, as well as capabilities that monitor and measure patient function during the long-term management of chronic disease. The partnership will facilitate a large-scale roll-out of MindMaze solutions to improve care across in-patient, post-acute, community sub-acute and home-based care environments. The goal is to deliver a substantial increase in training and treatment for Vibra’s patients, as well as to offer seamless and coordinated transitions in care as patients are treated within the Vibra Healthcare System which operates and manages over 90 specialty hospitals as well as transitional care units/facilities in 19 states.

The need for solutions that deliver superior outcomes—as well as those that support patients during the lifetime of their chronic condition—has never been greater. Nearly 100 million Americans are afflicted by a neurological disease, as reported in the Annals of Neurology, resulting more often than not in costly disability that can worsen over time. Nearly 50% of the total health burden in the United States is due to morbidity and disability. Consolidated studies have demonstrated that high dose, high intensity training can improve outcomes in traditionally hard-to-treat neurological indications. MindMaze believes that multimodal technology is fundamental to address the growing challenges faced by clinicians, patients and caregivers alike.

“MindMaze is committed to redefining neuro recovery across the continuum of care through the development evidence-driven solutions for patients with serious neurological conditions,” said Tej Tadi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of MindMaze. “We are focused on providing clinicians with powerful, digitally-enabled, cutting-edge tools, while also empowering patients and their families with easy-to-use, engaging and accessible solutions. In Vibra we have found a world-class partner with both the commitment and true capability to deliver a step-change in brain health as well as meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.”

“Vibra is committed to delivering the best possible care for our patients and the best value for our customers,” said Brad Hollinger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vibra Healthcare. “Our facilities have consistently ranked among the top-rated hospitals and rehabilitation facilities in the country, and we are always looking for ways to improve upon our incredibly high standards. We strongly believe that innovative technology in AI is the pioneering path forward to dramatically improve patient outcomes in the most cost-effective way. MindMaze has impressed our team not just with the power of their technological capabilities, but also with their experience in deploying real-world care pathways for patients with Stroke and other neurological conditions in countries around the world.”

About MindMaze

Founded in 2012, MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology and digital neurotherapeutic solutions for brain health and recovery. With a presence in over 15 countries, its mission is to accelerate the brain’s ability to recover, learn and adapt. The company has two core divisions – Healthcare and Labs – working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence. MindMaze Healthcare is advancing a universal platform for brain health with breakthrough solutions to some of the world’s most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. MindMaze Labs, the company’s R&D innovation hub, is focused on the future of human computing – working across multiple industries to innovate and build the next generation of human-machine interfaces. The company has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. For more information, please visit www.mindmaze.com.

About the Vibra Healthcare

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, PA that is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra’s specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from strokes, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 10,000 employees and own, operate, and manage over 90 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 19 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare’s network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit its website at www.vibrahealthcare.com.