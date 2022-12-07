RealD and Shin Kong Cinemas Sign Deal to Add Two LUXE Auditoriums

BANGKOK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global 3D and visual technology company RealD and Taiwan-based theatrical exhibitor Shin Kong Cinemas announced today an extended agreement to install two new “LUXE: A RealD Experience” auditoriums in Shin Kong’s cinema locations in Taichung and Tainan City. The two LUXE screens are expected to open by Dec 16.

RealD and Shin Kong Cinemas began cooperation in 2019 with Shin Kong’s first LUXE auditorium in its Taoyuan Qingpu location. Under the extended agreement, Shin Kong will now have three LUXE theaters, making the total count of LUXE screens in Taiwan reach five.

“The LUXE brand is known worldwide for its superior technology, especially in 3D visual quality. We are pleased to partner with RealD again to add two more LUXE screens to our offerings. With the added LUXE screens, our audience in north, central and south Taiwan can all join us to enjoy such a visually-thrilling premium experience,” said Joshua Chen, Director of Marketing Development of Shin Kong Cinemas.

“We are honored to have worked with Shin Kong Cinemas in its first LUXE in Taoyuan, which received praise among Taiwanese moviegoers, “ said Edman Chan, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific of RealD. “Together with Shin Kong, RealD will endeavor to bring such premium experiences to more audiences throughout the island.”

“LUXE: A RealD Experience” is the Premium Large Format brand introduced by RealD in 2015. All LUXE auditoriums are equipped with two of RealD’s proprietary technologies: RealD 3D and RealD Ultimate Screen®, plus RealD Quality Monitoring System and object-based sounds to ensure a premium movie experience in both sights and sounds.

As of Nov 30, 2022, RealD has worked with worldwide exhibitors to build 189 LUXE auditoriums in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia, and Bulgaria.

The world's most widely used 3D cinema technology, RealD 3D, is installed in more than 30,000 auditoriums with a pipeline of 3,000 additional contracted installations by approximately 1,200 exhibitors in 75 countries around the world.

About RealD

Named three times as “Most Innovative Company” by Fast Company, RealD’s mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. As the world’s premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com

About Shin Kong Cinemas

Established in 2004, Shin Kong Cinemas owns and operates five cineplexes across Taiwan, located in the metropolitan area of Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Tainan. Shin Kong Cinemas offer a wide range of premium screens, including LUXE: A RealD Experience, Dolby Cinema, MX4D, Sealy Screens, Osim Screens, and ACG Screens.

Shin Kong Cinemas launched the Taoyuan Qingpu location in 2020, combing moviegoing, restaurants, 3C technology stores, and fashion brands. It successfully connects the vicinity outlet mall and state-of-the-art aquarium XPark and creates a popular entertainment landscape in Taoyuan City.

Shin Kong Cinemas is also committed to providing diversified content to moviegoers through cross-industry cooperations, such as content from film festivals, performance arts, and sports events.