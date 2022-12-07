Good Eggs Introduces National Distribution with Good Eggs Select Featuring Exclusive Momofuku at Home Collection

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Good Eggs, the revolutionary and radically fresh online market introduces Good Eggs Select, a curated selection of peak-season produce, meal kits, and gifts delivered nationwide. The program debuts with Good Eggs’ exclusive Momofuku at Home collection that celebrates the iconic recipes and powerful flavors of Momofuku cult-classics with signature sauces, seasonings, and Momofuku’s first-ever seasonal assortment of meal kits created in collaboration with the chefs of Good Eggs Kitchen. The highly anticipated partnership offers a convenient, one-of-a-kind Momofuku experience at home that only Good Eggs can deliver.

Developed with the Momofuku culinary team, the partnership represents a shared commitment to sourcing the freshest produce and supporting local organic growers. Disrupting the culinary scene nearly 20 years ago, renowned founder and culinary mastermind David Chang’s Momofuku has been credited with the “rise of contemporary Asian-American cuisine” by The New York Times and named the “most important restaurant in America” by Bon Appétit magazine with acclaimed restaurants in the United States and Canada.

“This partnership builds on our deep relationships with a curated portfolio of master producers and farmers — who are committed to growing & creating the freshest and best tasting ingredients in California,” says Good Eggs Chief Executive Officer Bentley Hall. “Momofuku at Home marks our first foray into exclusive and unique culinary experiences, and we are honored to partner with their team to bring the exceptional quality of Good Eggs together with the famed, bold flavors of Momofuku — available, for the first time to homes across the country.”

“We're always looking for more ways to bring Momofuku flavors beyond our restaurants,” says Momofuku Chief Executive Officer Marguerite Mariscal. “In Good Eggs, we found a partner that shares our commitment to quality and has deep respect for making and sharing the best food possible. We're thrilled to bring some of our favorite dishes and flavors to Good Eggs customers in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and beyond.”

Starting today, visitors to the Good Eggs and Good Eggs Select sites can shop fresh, inspired takes on Momofuku’s famed recipes including One-Pot Spicy Shrimp Noodles with Mizuna and Weeknight Bo Ssäm Pulled Pork — a dish that requires two days of cooking and now comes ready to enjoy in under 20 minutes. Drawing on locally-sourced products and Good Eggs’ existing relationships with trusted farmers and master producers, the collection features Hikari Farms (Watsonville, CA) for Asian greens and Sinto Gourmet (San Francisco, CA) for authentic Korean kimchi and gochujang flavors.

New and exclusive Momofuku at Home meal kits will be released each month, including a forthcoming winter-hearty Korean Chicken Noodle Soup, Korean BBQ Kit, and the famous Whipped Ricotta Dip with Chili Crunch.

ABOUT GOOD EGGS

Good Eggs is a revolutionary online market that offers mindful customers a new food experience through the brand’s deep commitment to its producers, people, and the planet — the result is an award-winning California-sourced food assortment, unparalleled customer service, and the highest sourcing standards in the industry with unrivaled sustainability practices.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company directly supports California’s best organic farmers, makers and producers, delivering the brand’s full assortment locally throughout the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and the Napa Valley at GoodEggs.com, and a curated selection of peak-season produce, meal kits and gifts nationwide at GoodEggsSelect.com.

Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, S2G Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, GV and others.

ABOUT MOMOFUKU

Momofuku was founded by chef David Chang in 2004 with the opening of Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City. Credited with “the rise of contemporary Asian-American cuisine” by The New York Times and named the “most important restaurant in America” by Bon Appétit magazine, Momofuku has restaurants in the United States and Canada as well as a line of restaurant-grade products for home cooks.