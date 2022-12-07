Dollar Shave Club Selects Ordergroove to Power Next Wave of Subscription-First Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in subscription solutions for retailers and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announced today that Dollar Shave Club, the preeminent subscription-first DTC brand, is migrating its subscription technology from a home-grown solution to Ordergroove’s market-leading platform in partnership with Shopify Plus. By partnering with Ordergroove, Dollar Shave Club is making a transformational shift away from building and maintaining out-of-the-box capabilities to creating differentiated subscription experiences through Ordergroove. This shift echoes the same transformation that took place in the 2000s when retailers and DTC brands migrated their homegrown eCommerce software to third-party eCommerce platforms.

Founded in 2011, Dollar Shave Club is the original shave subscription brand and a dominant voice in DTC commerce. The brand has made its name by delivering highly personalized customer experiences that fuel high customer lifetime value. In 2022, Dollar Shave Club recognized that to support their continued growth ambitions and unlock future innovation, they needed to explore new subscription technology. They quickly found that Ordergroove was the only option that could handle their scale and support their aspirations. Dollar Shave Club has chosen to partner with Ordergroove in order to build differentiated experiences on top of Ordergroove’s industry-leading and highly extensible subscription platform.

“There is no one better equipped to handle Dollar Shave Club’s scale, depth, and innovation than Ordergroove,” said Ranil Wiratunga, Chief Digital Officer & Global GM of DTC at Dollar Shave Club. “As a subscription-first brand, our mission is to deliver exceptional consumer experiences that help men and women take better care of their bodies so they can be their best selves. To deliver on that promise, we partnered with the most powerful and flexible subscription platform out there.”

Dollar Shave Club selected Ordergroove to power its subscriptions because of the platform’s unparalleled capabilities, including a highly flexible incentive framework that makes it easy to test and optimize promotions to maximize performance, and powerful APIs that empower creative customization. Ordergroove is also the only subscription platform that can migrate and support the brand’s vast subscriber base, order volume, and operational scale.

“Dollar Shave Club is the godfather of DTC subscriptions,” said Greg Alvo, CEO and founder of Ordergroove. “From amazing razors to captivating content, Dollar Shave Club understands that delivering an exceptional subscriber experience is key to fostering long-term brand loyalty. Their decision to partner with Ordergroove shows their commitment to their customers, and we’re thrilled to help them redefine the subscription space once again.”

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, IL MAKIAGE, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit Ordergroove.com.

About Dollar Shave Club

Since our founding in 2011, DSC has transformed from a one-product subscription company to a multinational, multi-channel, cross-category lifestyle brand — and it's all thanks to our diverse, devoted members. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in our Club. And you can be sure we've got your back, front, and everywhere else with products, content and inspiration designed to provide solutions to all your grooming problems. Because at DSC we believe in normalizing self-care so that every man — whatever his style — can be his best self, every day.

For more information on our mission (and our portfolio spanning shave, skincare, oral care, body care and haircare), visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.