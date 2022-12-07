SheerID partners with Worldpay from FIS to Provide Audience Verification to Merchants

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has joined forces with Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology. The strategic partnership will enable tens of thousands of merchants on the Worldpay platform to easily provide segmented discounts and offers to consumer communities such as students, the military, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, seniors, young adults, new movers, and more.

“Our partnership with SheerID further demonstrates our commitment to providing our merchants access to market leading technologies and service providers in the industry,” said Nicole Asling, vice president enterprise partners for Worldpay. “SheerID shares our desire to help merchants sell more, grow faster, and create meaningful connections that build customer loyalty, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

SheerID is powered by a digital verification engine with access to 20,000 authoritative data sources around the world that can instantly verify eligible consumers for exclusive segmented offers. Leading global brands have found that verifying audiences for exclusive offers with SheerID generates three times the conversion of their typical campaigns and a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 20:1 or higher.

SheerID’s service combines powerful sub-second verification performance, a low-code ecommerce integration, and the following capabilities to help merchants on the Worldpay platform generate incremental sales:

Instant verification of eligible consumers via authoritative sources

In-brand consumer experience to improve conversion

Ownership of zero-party data for future marketing and sales

Seamless brand and design integration

ROI reporting that tracks conversion, revenue and AOV impact

These capabilities will allow Worldpay merchants to verify customers along multiple steps of the customer journey by extending special offers at different times during the shopping experience – through a landing page, during checkout, or after registering for a loyalty program, for example.

“Our strategic partnership with Worldpay enables Worldpay’s merchants to access our audience verification service to help them drive significant business outcomes,” said Jake Weatherly, chief executive officer at SheerID. “Providing offers to valuable consumer communities like students, teachers, and the military is a proven strategy to drive immediate sales, and, in the cookieless future, online merchants will increasingly rely on privacy-compliant zero-party data marketing solutions like this to drive both consumer acquisition and retention.”

To learn more about SheerID, Worldpay merchants should contact their customer service representatives.

About FIS

FIS (Nasdaq: FIS) is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.