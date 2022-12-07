Beyond Identity Launches Joint Integration With Zscaler to Accelerate Enterprise Zero Trust Security Strategies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond Identity, the leading provider of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), has expanded its integration offerings to include cloud security leader Zscaler. The joint solution strengthens a zero trust architecture and reduces the attack surface by continuously validating the user and device and enabling secure access to applications.

As threat actors’ attacks increase in scope, using freely available tools that simplify the task, legacy MFA solutions that rely on penetrable passwords and codes no longer guarantee protection throughout an active session. As such, Gartner recommends companies adjust their zero trust initiatives as “credentials and signals must be continuously reevaluated post login.”

To provide enterprises with continuous identity and device inspection and verification, Beyond Identity’s integration with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform enables the real-time exchange of risk signals that are incorporated prior to initial user authentication and monitored continuously thereafter, increasing the security of the entire user session. Further, ongoing risk signal exchange between the solutions allows for near real-time notification and enforcement should a device fall out of compliance during an active session, and for session termination and remediation to ensure both user and device are ready for re-authentication.

“Beyond Identity is committed to delivering the industry’s most secure and robust phishing-resistant authentication solution while removing the user friction that has stalled enterprise rollout of existing MFA solutions,” said Kurt Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Beyond Identity. “To achieve this objective, Beyond Identity is building an ecosystem of like-minded leaders, like Zscaler, where real-time information exchange can raise the level of application and system security and form the foundation of an enterprise’s journey to zero trust security.”

”As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and users work from everywhere, removing the silos of security solutions is key for implementing zero trust,” said Amit Raikar, VP of Tech Alliances and Business Development at Zscaler. “With Beyond Identity integrating into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, customers have another strong option to enforce device-driven conditional access continuously, and adapt to their risk policies and application sensitivity.”

This integration empowers Beyond Identity and Zscaler customers to easily modernize their MFA strategies, minimize the risk of password-based and MFA-bypass breaches and extend the footprint of existing cybersecurity investments. By eliminating the need for a password from this process, usability and user satisfaction are ultimately improved while removing entire authentication attack vectors.

“Lowering the risk of password-based breaches and secure application access are key business drivers for security leadership teams.stated Mick Coady, WWT, Global VP of Cyber Security Solutions at World Wide Technology. “The Zscaler, Beyond Identity integration enables organizations to achieve both.”

Available immediately, enterprises can get further technical documentation on this joint integration with Zscaler as well as the company’s ecosystem integration offerings by visiting https://www.beyondidentity.com/integrations.

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is revolutionizing secure digital access for workforces, contractors, customers and developers. Our Universal Passkey Architecture provides the industry’s most secure and frictionless multifactor authentication that prevents credential-based breaches, ensures device trust, and delivers secure and frictionless digital access, eliminating passwords entirely. Industry leaders like Snowflake, Unqork and Roblox rely on Beyond Identity to solve their access security challenges for their customers, employees, contractors and developers and to advance their journey toward Zero Trust Security. To learn more about Beyond Identity’s solutions and innovations, visit beyondidentity.com and stay connected with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.