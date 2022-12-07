Found Partners with BetterHelp to Offer Mental Health Support

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evidence-based weight care program Found today announced a partnership with BetterHelp, the world’s largest online therapy service, to offer one month of free therapy to Found members new to BetterHelp in support of their mental health. Found is the first program to approach obesity as a disease, not a decision, and studies have shown that disease carries with it significant psychological burden. Many people who have obesity also struggle with issues related to mood, self-esteem, and quality of life. Found and BetterHelp believe that an integrated approach to weight includes taking care of both mental and physical health.

Adults with obesity are at a 55% higher risk for developing depression, and people who are depressed are 58% more likely to develop obesity. As part of their approach, Found believes that weight loss is about more than just the number on the scale, which is why they’ve coined the term “weight care.” The Found program not only helps people manage their weight, but also improve their lifestyle habits such as getting additional sleep, incorporating daily movement and learning mindfulness skills. Research has proven that mental health and weight are inextricably linked, and that positive results for each condition are associated with improvements in the other.

“Stress can affect a person’s appetite, metabolism, and many other physiological functions, linking the negative outcomes that poor mental health can have on physical health. In fact, research has shown that more than 80% of people with serious mental illnesses have overweight or obesity,” said Matt O’Connor, Chief Growth Officer at Found. “Found is on a mission to help people reclaim their health and confidence and are proud to offer our members free access to BetterHelp’s online therapy in support of their mental health.”

BetterHelp offers its members the opportunity to talk to a therapist in a discreet, online environment at their convenience. There is a broad range of expertise in BetterHelp’s 25,000+ therapists network that gives its members access to help that may not be available in their area. To help people find the right therapist for them, people can request a new therapist at no additional charge, anytime.

"Having a healthy mind is key to overall health and well-being,” said Heela Gonen, VP of strategic initiatives and communications at BetterHelp. Found, recognizing the importance of holistic care, integrates both mental and physical solutions in their weight care program. We’re excited to partner with them to provide free therapy resources and support the mental health of their members, who are working towards effective and sustainable weight loss."

Found’s holistic approach to weight care follows a philosophy that no two bodies, biologies or lifestyles are the same, and so a one-size-fits-all solution just doesn't work. Found infuses behavioral change with a science-backed approach to weight care, giving their members better tools to learn more about what’s helping them reach their health and weight care goals. Found is now the largest online weight loss clinic in the country, with more than 160,000 Americans having joined the Found program to find a better, more sustainable way to lose weight.

About Found:

Found is an evidence-based weight care solution that combines the best of modern medicine with access to personalized coaching and a supportive community. Centered around clinical care and lasting behavior change, Found provides its members with a comprehensive weight loss program that delivers long term, sustainable results. Found designs personalized treatments around every factor that makes people unique, including biology, medical history, mental health, existent lifestyle, goals and more. Found’s members are supported by a team that includes doctors to prescribe safe medication, and the best of consumer technology to provide behavioral health interventions delivered through our app for guidance on nutrition, movement, sleep and emotional health. Found is the largest online weight loss clinic in the country, with more than 160,000 Americans having joined the Found program to find a better, more sustainable way to lose weight. For more information, visit www.joinfound.com.

About BetterHelp:

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy platform, with over 26,000 therapists, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, safe, and discreet access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, our licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists have helped more than 3,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.