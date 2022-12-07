RackTop Systems Collaborates with Seagate to Provide a Turnkey Solution for Active Defense Against Ransomware and Insider Threats

FULTON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RackTop Systems, a leading provider of cyberstorage solutions which actively defend against ransomware and insider threats, today announced a collaboration with Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and infrastructure solutions that combines RackTop’s revolutionary BrickStor Security Platform with Seagate’s enterprise storage systems and drives.

The RackTop cyber resilient solution uses active defense capabilities to isolate and contain an attack by blocking the offending clients from accessing further data while allowing legitimate users to operate as usual. A fully integrated incident workflow engine incorporates user behavior analytics to pinpoint affected files and instantly report them to administrators, security operations centers, and third-party applications. Paired with always-on immutable data protection, incidents are intelligently assessed to enable one-click automatic selecting of the appropriate files to remediate and recover, optimizing an organization’s ability to return to service quickly.

“Seagate’s enterprise storage systems with Seagate FIPS compliant disk drives combined with RackTop’s BrickStor cyberstorage software creates a scalable Network Attached Storage appliance with unrivaled data security and performance,” says Jonathan Halstuch, Chief Technology Officer at RackTop Systems. “The combined solution provides end-to-end FIPS encryption and key management for data at rest and in flight. Any organization can leverage the solution for immediate protection against ransomware and data theft at an economical price point.”

“Seagate is excited to collaborate with RackTop Systems by providing enterprise storage systems and Lyve Cloud services to enable its innovative BrickStor SP cyberstorage platform. Seagate's unique Exos CORVAULT systems provide high capacity, data protection and self-healing features with direct attach SAS connections while the Exos X SAN arrays provide the same features for SAN environments,” said Erik Salo, VP Products and Markets for Seagate. “Seagate enterprise storage systems enable RackTop customers to benefit from Seagate's storage system and disk drive innovations while using the highest capacity HDDs to meet the reliability, capacity and cost requirements of enterprise customers."

This turnkey solution offers a data-centric, zero trust architecture and includes Seagate’s enterprise storage systems and leading Seagate Exos® X hard disk drives (HDD) with Seagate Secure™ SEDs (self-encrypting drives) that provide FIPS-validated encryption for data at rest. Seagate provides industry-leading storage systems, HDDs, and solid-state drives to meet any enterprise workload or use case. The offering will support Seagate Exos® E JBOD systems, Exos X Fibre Channel and iSCSI SANs, and Exos® CORVAULT self-healing block storage system, as well as integrate with Seagate Lyve Cloud object storage via RackTop’s secure transparent data gateway feature.

Features and benefits:

Stop ransomware attacks in under a second

Prevent data breaches and double extortion attacks

Agentless user behavior auditing analytics

Integrated compliance reporting

FIPS encryption for data-at-rest

For additional information about the partnership and solution, download the solution brief at: https://www.racktopsystems.com/seagate/seagate-solution-brief/

About RackTop Systems

Since its founding in 2010, RackTop Systems has led a transformative approach to data protection by creating Cyberstorage that aligns with a new era of data-driven cyber attacks. Engineered by U.S. Intelligence Community veterans, RackTop’s best-in-class BrickStor security solution follows a data-centric Zero Trust model that empowers the public and private sector to actively defend their sensitive unstructured data from the escalating presence of ransomware, insider threats, and nation state-sponsored cyberattacks. Learn more at www.racktopsystems.com.