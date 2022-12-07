SiLC Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Compact, Powerful Coherent Machine Vision Solution

The new Eyeonic Vision System integrates SiLC's unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), recognized for advancing the state of machine vision, today announced the launch of the EyeonicTM Vision System, the industry’s most compact and powerful coherent vision system. The new system features the highest resolution, highest precision and longest range while remaining the only FMCW LiDAR solution to offer polarization information.

The Eyeonic Vision System integrates the company’s unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution – a highly flexible subsystem that reduces time to market for manufacturers seeking to incorporate machine vision into their products. Targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, smart cameras and other advanced products, the Eyeonic Vision System sets a new benchmark, delivering the highest levels of vision perception to identify and avoid objects with very low latency, even at distances of greater than 1 kilometer.

“Our goal is to change the status quo for machine vision,” said Mehdi Asghari, SiLC founder and CEO. “When bringing vision to machines the criticality of ranging precision, direct monitoring of motion through instantaneous velocity, spatial resolution for recognition of fine features and polarization for material detection cannot be understated. For machines to augment our lives they must have a vision solution that is powerful, compact, scalable, and unaffected by environmental conditions including interference from other systems. Our groundbreaking technology will empower the next generation of machine vision applications with bionic vision that will exceed that of humans and yet be compact, cost effective and power efficient.”

At the heart of the Eyeonic Vision System is the company’s fully integrated silicon photonics chip. With roughly 10 milli-degrees of angular resolution coupled with mm-level precision, it provides more than 10x the definition and precision of legacy LiDAR offerings. This enables the Eyeonic Vision Sensor to measure the shape and distance of objects with high precision at great distances.

The new Vision System couples the Eyeonic Vision Sensor and a digital processing solution based on a powerful FPGA. The compact, flexible architecture of the new system enables synchronization of multiple vision sensors for unlimited points/second. The Eyeonic Vision System is highly versatile – supporting multiple scanner options and providing customers with the flexibility to tailor their designs to maximize performance for distance and field of vision for their application. It is accompanied by a broad range of accessories.

CES 2023 – Eyeonic Vision System Demonstrations and Accolades

Next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, SiLC will be giving live Eyeonic Vision System demonstrations. Tipping their hats to SiLC’s technological achievement, the CES award committee has named the Eyeonic Vision System an Honoree for the prestigious CES Innovation Award.

“At CES we’re showing the industry’s most powerful system, and it is shipping to strategic customers,” added Asghari. “SiLC is poised to accelerate time to market for leaders in the machine vision arena looking to bring unparalleled vision to their applications in the future.”

Pricing and Availability

The Eyeonic Vision System is immediately available and shipping worldwide. Pricing varies depending on configuration. To inquire about pricing and customization please contact SiLC at sales@silc.com.

To learn more please visit www.silc.com.

About SiLC Technologies

On a mission to enable machines to see like humans, SiLC Technologies is bringing forth its deep expertise in silicon photonics to advance market deployment of FMCW LiDAR solutions. The company's breakthrough 4D+ Eyeonic Chip integrates all photonics functions needed to enable a coherent vision sensor, offering a tiny footprint while addressing the need for low cost and low power. SiLC's innovations are targeted to robotics, autonomous vehicles, biometrics, security, industrial automation and other leading markets.

SiLC was founded in 2018 by silicon photonics industry veterans with decades of commercial product development and manufacturing experience. SiLC's 4D LiDAR chip has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as ideally positioned to disrupt the global LiDAR market and the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Silicon Photonics by Gartner. Investors in SiLC include Dell Technology Capital, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, FLUXUNIT – ams OSRAM Ventures, UMC Capital, Alter Ventures and Epson.

For more information, visit www.silc.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.