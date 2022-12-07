TuneIn Expands Partnership with FOX News Audio to Bring FOX Weather Live Stream to Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, and FOX News Audio announced today the expansion of their long-running partnership which now includes FOX Weather for audio streaming.

Already the home to FOX News Audio’s streaming content, this multi-year deal extension brings TuneIn listeners access to the expertise and insight of FOX Weather, featuring over 120 meteorologists reporting on local, regional and national weather events.

The addition of FOX Weather is an example of TuneIn’s approach to content creation and distribution. This expanded partnership further enables FOX News Media to convert its on-demand and archival content into the TuneIn linear 24/7 channel ecosystem.

“FOX News Audio is one of our longest-running partners, they are a crucial source of news and information for millions of people in the US,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio content with them through the addition of FOX Weather and continue helping FOX reach people with the information they need the most."

“For nearly a decade we have worked with TuneIn as a means to get FOX News’ award-winning news content to listeners across the country,” said John Sylvester, Vice President of FOX News Audio. “Weather news is crucial for our listeners each day, and by engaging with TuneIn’s Fast Audio approach, we are able to provide our listeners with that information on the go.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and 200 different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its FOX Weather integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL and English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About FOX News Media:

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.