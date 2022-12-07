Empower AI Awarded $14 Million Cybersecurity Contract to Support U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it has won a new contract to support the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s Mission Engineering Directorate. The task order, awarded under ISEC’s Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract, includes a one-year base period of performance and one option year, with a total contract value of $14 million. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., and at Army bases worldwide.

With the task order, Empower AI will provide cybersecurity support services to ISEC-MED ranging from improving cybersecurity agility across operations to introducing process improvement measures to address the ever-evolving cybersecurity mission across the U.S. Army. Specific support initiatives will include cybersecurity life cycle management, cybersecurity engineering assistance, security control assessor-validator services and additional IT support.

“Helping the Army strengthen its cybersecurity position around the world is an important part of the Army’s mission and the nation’s overall security,” said Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI. “We are proud to support these efforts in every way possible.”

About Empower AI

Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, Va. Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions. Its proven Empower AI Platform provides a practical, sustainable path for clients to achieve transformation that is true to who they are, what they do, and how they work, with the resources they have. The result is a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information visit www.empower.ai.