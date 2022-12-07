Lincoln Financial Group named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies  

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

Lincoln Financial is ranked third of 21 in the Financial Services industry among 400 honorees total spanning 22 industries. The honorees of this prestigious award were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main touchpoints considered were customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“ Our focus on doing what’s right is the foundation of our culture and our success here at Lincoln,” said Steve Harris, chief ethics and compliance officer, Lincoln Financial Group. “ We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to living the values of honesty, trust and accountability – and we are exceedingly grateful to our more than 11,000 employees for the work they do every single day, serving our customers with care and integrity.”

This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. An independent survey identified honorees based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.