Globalstar Signs Commercial Agreement with Wiagro to Supply IoT Transmitters for Agtech Applications

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced a commercial agreement with Wiagro, an Agtech start-up from Argentina. Globalstar is supplying Wiagro with 2,500 ST100 satellite modem transmitters for their Smart Silobag®, which allows for the remote monitoring of grain conditions stored in silo bags. The partnership is effective immediately with completion of deployment anticipated through the end of 2024.

The Smart Silobag is utilized during the post-harvest process to increase efficiency during storage and transport. The IoT solution developed by Wiagro can collect information on the temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and detects rips caused by animals or acts of vandalism, in addition to real-time geolocation. The Globalstar ST100 satellite modem was selected due to its reduced size, low consumption, reliable service, and affordable price.

Juan Porras, Globalstar Latin America General Manager, stated, “Agriculture is quickly adopting IoT technology in Latin America and Globalstar is well equipped to provide developer solutions that enable reliable satellite connectivity for tracking and monitoring. We have already established a presence in Brazil, and we are now expanding into Argentina with our partner, Wiagro.”

“Through the implementation of satellite technology, we’ve delivered optimization of field operations through the real-time monitoring of crops. Our innovation has supported producers, collectors, and transporters in reducing the margin of error by providing precise visibility on the status of each batch. Through increased visibility, we can guarantee our customers that the quality and quantity of the harvest is not compromised during the process,” said Ariel Ismirlian, founding partner of Wiagro.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, delivering key operational data, and saving lives – from any location – for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53/n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

About Wiagro

WIAGRO’s scope is to create a worldwide post-harvest digital platform, where the agricultural farmer can access not only the conservation parameters of the stored grains to determine their status and avoid unnecessary losses, but also access to other players such as warrant logistic or transport companies, part of the value chain with digitized data allowing the reduction of operating costs.