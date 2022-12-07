Open a New ScholarShare 529 Account, Get a $50 Gift Card

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the holidays, ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, is offering a special incentive to encourage families to get started on their college savings journey. From December 7 through December 16, 2022, individuals who open a new ScholarShare 529 account with an initial deposit of $50 and set up recurring contributions of $25 or more for six consecutive months will receive a $50 digital gift card to a retailer of their choice. *

“We are thrilled to offer this incentive to encourage families to start saving for college,” said Julio Martinez, Executive Director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “The cost of higher education is a big concern for many families so it’s important to take the initial step of opening an account and starting the habit of contributing regularly to maximize savings potential.”

ScholarShare 529 is a tax-advantaged way to save for higher education. Withdrawals are free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, computer equipment, books, or certain room and board costs. ScholarShare 529 also provides 100% tax-deferred growth, which can mean more money for college.

Opening a ScholarShare 529 account is simple, and the entire process can be done online at ScholarShare529.com. Accounts can be set up in just 15 minutes, and easily managed online or by mail. ScholarShare 529 also makes it convenient for friends and family to contribute to a loved one’s account year-round with Ugift. The online Ugift platform is a free, convenient and secure way for friends and family to make gift contributions, no matter the occasion.

*When you open a new ScholarShare 529 College Savings account with a $50 contribution (and sign up for recurring contributions of $25 or more per month for six consecutive months) between December 7, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. and December 16, 2022, at 8:59 p.m. (PT), you will be emailed a $50 digital gift card on or before June 30, 2023. For more information and official terms and conditions, visit ScholarShare529.com/holidayoffer or call 1-800-544-5248. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsored by California’s ScholarShare 529.

About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529 serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages $11.9 billion in plan assets across more than 388,000 ScholarShare 529 accounts as of 11/30/22. To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare, like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529, and follow them on Twitter at @ScholarShare529. For more information about ScholarShare 529, visit www.ScholarShare529.com.