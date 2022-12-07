Virginia Tech Selects Continual Engine’s PREP – PDF and Document Remediation Tool – to Scale Creation of Accessible Materials

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), one of the largest public land-grant research universities in the United States, has adopted Continual Engine’s PREP PDF and document remediation platform to strategically improve accessible communications across the institution.

Continual Engine and Virginia Tech are partnering on a large-scale initiative to make document accessibility easier, faster, and more pervasive throughout the university. The initial rollout is currently underway for 1,000 users, which includes faculty, instructional designers, administrators, and accessibility teams. Over the following years, additional users will be added with the goal of providing institution-wide access to PREP.

Virginia Tech is widely recognized as a leader in higher education for implementing accessibility technology initiatives and building an inclusive community that is future-focused and innovative while prioritizing equitable experiences for all learners.

Mark Nichols, Senior Director Universal Design & Accessible Technologies for Technology-enhanced Learning and Online Strategies (TLOS) states, “The creation of accessible educational materials is critical to our strategic efforts around digital accessibility. PREP will further guide Virginia Tech faculty and staff in producing content that fosters successful communication and engagement.”

Continual Engine and Virginia Tech will monitor usage and gather feedback, which will continue to inform PREP’s product roadmap. As an extension of Virginia Tech’s document remediation training, users have access to PREP’s in-built course on document accessibility basics. In addition to these resources, users can learn and work more precisely using demo videos that have been integrated into PREP.

Continual Engine provides ongoing support through a live help desk along with training webinars, which provide more opportunities for Virginia Tech users to ask questions and get hands-on experience with document remediation while facilitating communication and boosting participation.

Mousumi Kapoor, CEO and Founder of Continual Engine says, "PREP aims to revolutionize the complex and expensive document remediation methods that exist today, in order to enable accessibility for all. We are thrilled to partner with Virginia Tech, who shares our passion for leveraging technology to enable a more equitable world."

About Continual Engine

Continual Engine resulted from a dinner conversation between friends about the lack of effective and authentic technological solutions that focus on accessibility and equitable learning. Today Continual Engine is an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) technology company dedicated to building smarter, affordable, and scalable solutions for learning and accessibility. By leveraging sophisticated technologies such as AI, deep learning, machine learning, automation, and more in collaboration with human experts, Continual Engine delivers exponential scale and efficiency.

About PREP

PREP, Continual Engine’s proprietary PDF and Document Remediation Platform, leverages powerful artificial intelligence technologies to create accessible PDF content by reducing the need for manual decision-making during document remediation, automating the process of labeling complex documents, and expediting the process of making them accessible. The AI-engine in PREP has received rigorous training to process a large number of complex PDFs in a short timeframe while supporting multiple format conversions.

About Virginia Tech

With a practical, engaging approach to education, Virginia Tech equips students to lead in their professions and communities. Virginia Tech is a comprehensive land-grant university and a leading national research institution. It enrolls 31,000 students in 215 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, and it oversees a $450 million research portfolio. The institution carries out its land-grant mission of putting knowledge into practice by providing technological leadership, stimulating local, regional, and statewide economic growth, and creating jobs.